Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry suspended five games for elbowing

%MINIFYHTML9a9bf6e10e662383b6cd7aa8d733e3859% %MINIFYHTML9a9bf6e10e662383b6cd7aa8d733e38510%

The Dallas Stars will be without Corey Perry's services for the next two weeks.

Perry received a five-game suspension on Friday from the NHL Player Security Department following his expulsion from Monday's Winter Classic. The 34-year-old forward nudged the head Ryan Nash of the Nashville Predators at the beginning of the first period of the annual New Year game, which resulted in his expulsion after only 38 seconds of ice time.

%MINIFYHTML9a9bf6e10e662383b6cd7aa8d733e38511% %MINIFYHTML9a9bf6e10e662383b6cd7aa8d733e38512%

Nashville scored twice during the five-minute power game, but the Stars finally won the game 4-2.

MORE: Mid-season replacement trainers with the best odds of winning the Stanley Cup

Perry's game misconduct was the first penalty for any player about the history of 12 Winter Classic games. His long and lonely walk through the Cotton Bowl Stadium field to the locker room became a viral sensation on social media, but the veteran of more than 1,000 NHL games won't laugh after Friday's punishment.

Perry, who signed with the Stars in the offseason as a free agent after 14 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, will miss the next Dallas games against the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Ducks, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche, and it will. You will lose $ 40,322.60 in salary. His suspension will be lifted for the January 16 Stars contest with the Buffalo Sabers.

Perry has three goals and 13 points in 34 games with the Stars this season.