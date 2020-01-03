DaBaby will remain in jail without bail due to another case in Texas

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

It seems that DaBaby will have to feel comfortable in jail at least a little more time. After his arrest in Miami for his alleged involvement in a robbery on Thursday, DaBaby discovered in court this morning that he will not be released in the short term due to another case opened in Dallas.

DaBaby made his first appearance before a judge on Friday morning regarding his most recent arrest. It was then that he learned that the judge decided to hold him without bail because he has an open order in the state of Texas for what the judge described as "organized criminal activity."

You can watch the video below:

According to reports, the Texas order comes from a fight in which DaBaby was allegedly involved in the Dallas / Fort Worth airport. DaBaby and a friend are being accused of attacking an employee who was working in a food stall there.

According to reports, authorities are currently working on the extradition of DaBaby to Texas to handle that case.

Now, regarding his arrest in Miami, we report this morning that DaBaby was arrested Thursday night for assault in connection with a robbery investigation.

Details of the affidavit of arrest provided by the Miami Police Department revealed that DaBaby allegedly stole from a $ 80 concert promoter, a credit card and an iPhone. Then someone allegedly sprayed the victim with apple juice.

The report indicated that the alleged dispute was due to a monetary dispute. The promoter told police that he gave DaBaby $ 20,000, but DaBaby said he was owed $ 30,000 for a concert he should perform on Thursday.

The report says that a second victim was also punched in the face. According to the arrest report, DaBaby has denied any involvement in the theft.

We will keep you informed about any updates.

