DaBaby stole his victim in broad daylight, was arrested in prison without bail

Before being placed in police custody in Miami, the rapper & # 39; Suge & # 39; He allegedly stole a concert promoter who owed him $ 30k for a concert he was supposed to perform on Thursday.

Details of the alleged robbery that landed Dababy behind bars have emerged. According to a TMZ scoop, rapper "Suge" robbed his victim of $ 80 and a credit card, and also poured apple juice. The 28-year-old hip-hop star also took the man's iPhone 7.

According to reports, the victim is a concert promoter who has a dispute with DaBaby. The rapper was furious with the promoter for allegedly owing him $ 30k for a concert he was supposed to perform on Thursday. According to reports, the "Kirk" star hit a second victim in the face.

The incident happened on the side of the road in broad daylight. In a video, the man was seen lying on the asphalt while DaBaby was seen emptying the man's pockets tightly. The rapper even tried to take the man's pants off and dragged him on the hard ground while doing so.

DaBaby was arrested Thursday afternoon, January 2 in Miami, and was subsequently charged with assault. His bail was originally set at $ 1,500, but then the judge ordered him to remain in prison due to a pending arrest warrant for a different case in Dallas, Texas.

It was his second meeting with the authorities in two weeks. He was previously placed in police custody and charged with minor possession of marijuana, resistance and obstruction after his concert in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two appointments were issued before they let him go.

He accused the cops of attacking him. "A dirty police department e ** tries to take me to jail every time I have a show in the city," he complained. "Someone died last night while the police department wasted resources and officers to harass me in an attempt to set a bad example."

"When in reality, I am the most positive example the city of Charlotte got. Especially for anyone on the streets of Charlotte and the KIDS," he continued.