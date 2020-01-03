DaBaby sexually abused a child, & # 39; R-Kelly & # 39; d & # 39; at 5 years old

Home Entertainment DaBaby sexually abused a child, & # 39; R-Kelly & # 39;...

The star of & # 39; Kirk & # 39; It opens in a podcast interview that suffered sexual abuse at the hands of an older woman while dating her brothers and friends.

Up News Info
Dababy She was sexually abused by an older woman at the tender age of 5 years. The rapper talked about sexual abuse when he talked about his first sexual experience in an interview in Angela YeepodcastLip service" with Lore & # 39; l Y GiGi Maguire.

After GiGi revealed that she lost her virginity with a woman by hitting her until they both climaxed, the 28-year-old hip-hop star intervened: "If that is losing your virginity. Then I lost my virginity at four or five years ". "

"I have two older brothers," he explained. "So all the older nigres in the neighborhood used to go to the crib. My mom worked in two jobs. I wouldn't even be home. My brothers and I went straight home from school. ** Boys. And there was a little girl, not a little girl, they were adults. "

%MINIFYHTML76c11f25c8fd994d59d3e888a037b97311% %MINIFYHTML76c11f25c8fd994d59d3e888a037b97312%

"My brother was a child. My older brother was a child. So I am a child. I am about five years old. And there I was doing whatever they were doing. And I was copying them n *** like: Humpback in their leg, sucking her tits, that kind of shit at age five. Shit, R-Kelly looked at me when I thought about it. "

"She grew up. They seem to have grown up. Like 17-18. The first time I shared that on the camera. But yes, I wouldn't call that losing my virginity," he continued. "I don't know what I was doing then. I knew more than the average five-year-old child."

Recently, DaBaby was arrested in Miami for assault after allegedly robbing a concert promoter of his money, iPhone and credit card. The rapper said that the promoter owed him $ 30k for a concert he should play on Thursday. According to reports, he also hit another man in the face.

DaBaby was arrested Thursday afternoon, January 2. His bail was originally set at $ 1,500, but then the judge ordered him to remain in prison due to a pending arrest warrant for a different case in Dallas, Texas.

