DaBaby arrested in Miami for robbery Battery investigation!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

2020 is already proving to be a problematic year for rapper "BOP,quot; DaBaby when the star was arrested in Miami for questioning in reference to a robbery investigation.

According to TMZ, DaBaby was arrested in connection with a robbery that took place at 12:30 p.m. with the alleged victim as a promoter of concerts. They say the promoter met with DaBaby and his team to pay for a concert, and the rapper believed that the promoter cut it by several thousand dollars. As one source said: "Things just got out of control."

Recent Articles

The Iranian general traveled with impunity, until the American drones found him

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
WASHINGTON - One night in January 2007, US Special Operations commands tracked a notorious adversary who was driving a convoy from Iran to northern...
Read more

Cynthia Erivo talks about the awards season with Pal Taron Egerton

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images Cynthia Erivo Y Taron Egerton To returnThe 32-year-old actress recalled one of her memories...
Read more

Cats Movie Review | filmfare.com

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Critic's Rating: 2.0 / 5 & # 39; Catastrophe!Based on the poetry collection, Book of Patriarchal Cats of Old...
Read more

Black Twitter reacts to Donald Trump by starting the war with Iran! (Read Tweets)

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Last night, Donald Trump tried to start a war with Iran, the largest army in the Middle East, killing one of his...
Read more

Angela reveals pregnancy secret – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©