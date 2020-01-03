DaBaby arrested in Miami for robbery Battery investigation!

2020 is already proving to be a problematic year for rapper "BOP,quot; DaBaby when the star was arrested in Miami for questioning in reference to a robbery investigation.

According to TMZ, DaBaby was arrested in connection with a robbery that took place at 12:30 p.m. with the alleged victim as a promoter of concerts. They say the promoter met with DaBaby and his team to pay for a concert, and the rapper believed that the promoter cut it by several thousand dollars. As one source said: "Things just got out of control."

The store reports that seven police cars stopped to stop the rapper. He was subsequently charged with battery.

DaBaby's bail was set at $ 1,500.

In 2019, DaBaby had several frictions with the law, and more recently he cried badly after Charlotte's police stopped him during a recent visit to his hometown. DaBaby said he was illegally searched and harassed every time he is in the city.