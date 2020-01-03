DaBaby arrested for assault and questioned in robbery investigation

Dababy He was arrested Thursday in Miami for alleged aggression after being questioned about the possible involvement in a robbery of a music promoter, who claims he was also sprayed in the face with apple juice during the incident.

According to the police report, one of the victims stated that he was a music promoter who had reached an agreement with DaBaby in which the Grammy-nominated rapper would receive $ 30,000 to perform at the Iguana Pines Café in Miami that day. Around 1 p.m., the man and the other victim met with the hip-hop star near a hotel and gave him $ 20,000 in cash. DaBaby complained that he was missing $ 10,000 and demanded the rest of the money, after which there was a verbal altercation, police said.

The rapper then hit the other alleged victim in the face, and then he and several other men attacked the promoter, who fell to the ground while continuing to hit him, according to the report. One of them took his iPhone 7, a credit card and about $ 80 in cash. The promoter "stated that during the altercation, one of the criminals sprayed him with apple juice," the report said.

The criminals then fled the scene in a black SUV. The surveillance images published in TMZ show a man who seems to drag and assault another while others look at him. Then, the three men enter a black vehicle and start driving before stopping, after which one of them leaves and seems to give the man another push.