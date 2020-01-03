DaBaby arrested for assault and questioned in robbery investigation

Miami-Dade County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Dababy He was arrested Thursday in Miami for alleged aggression after being questioned about the possible involvement in a robbery of a music promoter, who claims he was also sprayed in the face with apple juice during the incident.
According to the police report, one of the victims stated that he was a music promoter who had reached an agreement with DaBaby in which the Grammy-nominated rapper would receive $ 30,000 to perform at the Iguana Pines Café in Miami that day. Around 1 p.m., the man and the other victim met with the hip-hop star near a hotel and gave him $ 20,000 in cash. DaBaby complained that he was missing $ 10,000 and demanded the rest of the money, after which there was a verbal altercation, police said.
The rapper then hit the other alleged victim in the face, and then he and several other men attacked the promoter, who fell to the ground while continuing to hit him, according to the report. One of them took his iPhone 7, a credit card and about $ 80 in cash. The promoter "stated that during the altercation, one of the criminals sprayed him with apple juice," the report said.
The criminals then fled the scene in a black SUV. The surveillance images published in TMZ show a man who seems to drag and assault another while others look at him. Then, the three men enter a black vehicle and start driving before stopping, after which one of them leaves and seems to give the man another push.
The second alleged victim told police he did not witness the robbery because "after receiving a punch in the face, he fled to the hotel for fear of his safety." A few hours later, DaBaby entered the hotel lobby and both alleged victims identified him as the person who initially attacked the second man, according to the police report. He stated that the rapper was detained for several hours, during which he rejected an offer of food and water and denied his participation in the incident. He was then arrested and jailed on a bail of $ 1,500, according to the records.
DaBaby, 28, whose real name is Jonathan KirkHe was arrested just before midnight, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told E! News on Friday, adding that the rapper also has an arrest warrant in Texas and is expected to remain in custody in Miami and appear before a Florida judge later on Friday.
Prince Williams / Wireimage
His arrest comes more than a week after DaBaby was arrested and cited for possession of marijuana in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tweeted on Christmas Eve, "Someone died last night while the police department wasted resources and officers to harass me in an attempt to set a bad example. When in reality, I am the most positive example that the city of Charlotte got. Especially for anyone in the streets of Charlotte and the CHILDREN ".
