Da baby arrested in case of theft: authorities say the victim was sprayed with apple juice

New information about Da Baby's recent meeting with the police has been available. As we reported earlier, he was arrested by police in a robbery investigation, and now more details have been revealed.

According to TMZ, Baby was officially arrested Thursday night for assault in connection with the robbery investigation, and his bail was set at $ 1,500. The site also obtained the police report and, according to the report, Da Baby allegedly stole the victim, who is a promoter of concerts, $ 80, a credit card, and then sprayed it with apple juice.

According to the police report, the promoter gave Da Baby $ 20,000, however, Da Baby said he was owed $ 30,000 for a concert he was supposed to perform on Thursday. The report also says that a second victim was punched in the face.

Like us previously Reportedly, there was a video showing Da Baby handcuffed by the police, and shortly thereafter a video of the alleged robbery appeared.

Da Baby recently had a meeting with police in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, where he accused local authorities of constantly harassing him. Later, he took his Instagram to detail everything after he was released and also provided a video of the police looking inside his vehicle while performing in a show.

We will continue to keep it updated as this story continues to unfold.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/01/02/dababy-detained-robbery-investigation-questioning-cops/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94