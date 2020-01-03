D.C. Elementary School apologizes after black students are asked to play slaves

%MINIFYHTML18a409a1b6371a593ebac08e528b36fa9% %MINIFYHTML18a409a1b6371a593ebac08e528b36fa10%

# Roommates, unfortunately, some ridiculous did not stay in the last decade. As we have heard before, another school is under fire for asking its population of black students to represent slaves. This time, it is a local elementary school in D.C., and they simply offered an apology after causing an uproar with the parents.

@TheGrio reports, the principal of an elementary school in Washington, D.C., has issued an apology to parents after a history lesson for the 5 blacks.th Grade students to portray slaves. The incident occurred at Lafayette Elementary School in the middle of a lesson in the social studies class about the Civil War and Reconstruction. According to reports, during the lesson, a black student was asked to drink from a segregated water source.

Black students were also asked to read an article entitled "A divided nation," it was during this time that, while they were placed in small group tasks, some black students were asked to "play inappropriate and harmful roles." Several students complained to the faculty that they felt uncomfortable interpreting the roles they were asked for. Principal Carrie Broquard wrote a letter to parents on December 23rd, that partially stated that the members of the 5 blacksth The student body "should not have been in charge of representing or representing different perspectives of slavery and war."

Director Broquard issued an additional statement that also said:

“At Lafayette, we believe in the importance of teaching a painful story with sensitivity and social awareness. Unfortunately, we did not reach those values ​​in a recent 5th grade lesson. We deeply regret not having foreseen this as a potential challenge in the role play in order to establish appropriate parameters to protect students. As leader of the Lafayette school community, I am distressed that this has happened and saddened that our students were injured. The voices of our students, their resistance and their compassion continue to inspire me to take us all forward in a better way. ”

As a result of the shameful incident, school staff members must now participate in a full day of training on equality and race. The school also plans to establish a diversity and inclusion committee. Broquard said the students who were used as slave accessories have met with the school's social and emotional support team to "process and talk,quot; about the incident.

Roommates, what do you think about this?