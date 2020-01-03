Cynthia Erivo talks about the awards season with Pal Taron Egerton

Cynthia Erivo Y Taron Egerton To return

The 32-year-old actress recalled one of her memories of the school day with the 30-year-old actor at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday night.

"I remember seeing it for the first time in the library. I was running everywhere and I was frantic. I remember thinking: & # 39; It looks so sweet & # 39;", he told E! News. "And I felt, I don't know, do you know when you feel something for someone? When he spoke to me, I felt I had a golden heart. So, I thought, I want to take care of this person, and that's probably why I did it. And I always ate snacks , and I would like to, I would never want to be tired. Then, I would share them. "

Of course, the dynamic duo has come a long way since its classmates days. Erivo won the Breakthrough Performance Award for his role in Harriet at the movie festival last night. He also received nominations for the Golden Globe and the SAG Award for his interpretation of Harriet Tubman. Egerton received the Golden Globe and SAG Award, as well as for his interpretation of Elton John in Rocketman.