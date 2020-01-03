Criss Angel shaves the head of the 5-year-old son after relapse of childhood cancer

%MINIFYHTMLde333515143c2fcd1cb027123a0b2bb69% %MINIFYHTMLde333515143c2fcd1cb027123a0b2bb610%

The magician cuts his son's hair at the child's request and documents it on Instagram while the 5-year-old boy receives cancer treatment after a devastating relapse.

Angel Criss has shaved his son Johnny CrisstopherThe five-year-old head fights cancer for the second time.

The superstar illusionist's son was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015 at just 21 months of age, and was admitted to the hospital in December 2019 after suffering a devastating relapse.

Taking on Instagram this week, the 52-year-old man shared a clip of him shaving Johnny's hair at the young man's request.

"Do you want to keep your hair long and we'll let it fall out?" Angel asks his son in the video. "Or do you want me to cut it? It's up to you."

After choosing the last option, the star could be seen wearing a hair clipper to Johnny's head, along with a small clip of the boy receiving cancer treatment, as well as some pictures of him smiling while wearing the new short style.

"We must embrace what we cannot control with courage, strength and love forever," Angel said in the caption.

Following Johnny's initial diagnosis, Criss, who is currently performing his "Mindfreak" show at the Planet Hollywood complex in Las Vegas, has worked closely with charities during his son's ongoing battle and raised more than $ 1 million to Pediatric cancer research.