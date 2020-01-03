Cricket Debate Podcast: Should England have a selector? The | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLdf71925b6ce8c9a9a04ab1aff3b5ae9f9% %MINIFYHTMLdf71925b6ce8c9a9a04ab1aff3b5ae9f10%

Alec Stewart and Vikram Solanki discuss the second fifty test of Ollie Pope and a family batting collapse in England





Ed Smith and Chris SIlverwood are involved in the England selection process, but should a man be in charge?

Should England have a selector that chooses squads and the final XI?

Alec Stewart acknowledges that yes, with the former England batter and current Surrey cricket director proposing the idea about the Cricket Debate after the first day of the second Test in Cape Town.

England chose Dom Bess ahead of fellow spinner Matt Parkinson in Newlands, despite the fact that Somerset bowler had not been included in his initial squad and was only called due to Jack Leach's illness.

Stewart feels that some of the "mixed messages,quot; would be removed if there was a man in charge and he thinks that should be head coach Chris Silverwood.

"I have a problem, and I have had for several years, about the way England squads are selected." Stewart said in a program that you can listen to the player above or by downloading here.

"In most other sports, a person is responsible for the national team. In football, Gareth Southgate chooses the England team and the XI. In rugby union, Eddie Jones chooses the England team and the 15 ".

Ed Smith is England's national coach, with James Taylor also on the selection panel alongside Silverwood, who succeeded Trevor Bayliss as head coach last fall.

"When it comes to cricket, it seems that Smith chooses the team in consultation with the coach, James Taylor and the captain (Joe Root), but who chooses the XI?" Stewart added.

Joe Root's team lost the first test in South Africa for 107 races

"It's Smith, it's Silverwood, it's the captain? There isn't enough responsibility or consequence for a good or bad selection. It's a great thing for me, a person should be in charge."

"He has his own scouts: trusted allies whose judgment he implicitly trusts so that when he makes the selection he will be the right choice for him."

"If it works, you pat him on the back, if it doesn't work, he takes the consequence. I would have Silverwood, the coach, like that man

"You could say he doesn't see enough county cricket, but if he has his trusted scouts who give him his opinion, then he judges the way he wants his team to play. Besides, he sees everything on computers. I think so. He must. Be – responsibility and responsibility.

"Silverwood may not have the squad he wanted (in South Africa). If England is doing badly and moving on, it's not like he suggests it, he could easily turn around and say & # 39; it's not the XI or the squad he wanted & # 39; "

Silverwood succeeded Trevor Bayliss as head coach after The Ashes

Stewart's fellow debate guest Vikram Solanki says that Bess, who was looking for a golden duck when England fell to 262-9 by stumps on the first day against South Africa in Cape Town, is a much better bowler for the He played two tests at home. to Pakistan in 2018.

"Bess has been very impressive recently," Solanki said of the 22-year-old, with whom he recently worked at a bowling camp in Mumbai.

"All the qualities that are heard about its competitive nature and how hard it is prepared to work were very evident and there has been a degree of improvement with the ball."

Dom Bess was preferred to Matt Parkinson as England's turn option in Cape Town

"He is getting more out of the ball and I hope he can give a good account of himself in this test match. He was outstanding at the spinning camp."

The inclusion of Bess means that Parkinson is still waiting for his debut in the test and Stewart added: "It seems that England called Bess because they don't think Parkinson is ready for the test cricket, which is understandable when he played only four Championship Games County for Lancashire in 2019

"This could do more harm than good to Parkinson. We just have to go back a few years where we have seen the spinners Mason Crane and Scott Borthwick and, a little further back, Chris Schofield chose when they were not ready. Back and I hope he didn't go to Parkinson. "

Also in The Cricket Debate, Vikram and Alec discussed …

– Another England batting collapse with repetitive layoffs

– How England is missing Moeen Ali SUV

– If the Dom Sibley opener will be a test level success

– How Ollie Pope, who scored the only fifty in England on the first day in Cape Town, is a "budding superstar,quot;

– The excellent bowling of South Africa, including sailor Anrich Nortje

– If football should be banned in warm-ups after the ankle injury that ends with the Rory Burns series

Watch the second day of the second Test between South Africa and England, in Cape Town, live on Sky Sports Cricket starting at 8 am on Saturday.