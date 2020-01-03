Couple welcomes girl – Up News InfoBy Bradley LambJanuary 3, 2020EntertainmentShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The baby of Cameron Díaz and Benji Madden is born: the couple welcomes the girl – Up News Info ad ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Couple welcomes girl – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 3, 2020 0 Read moreDaniel Farke: Norwich City will not buy panic in the January transfer window | Soccer news Sports Lisa Witt - January 3, 2020 0 Read moreIndignation after journalists arrested for tweeting cruel comments about Blue Ivy's appearance days before his birthday: Jay-Z and Beyonce's daughter is seven years old Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 3, 2020 0 It is never right to criticize the appearance of a child and now two fashion journalists face public outrage after criticizing Blue Ivy Carter,... Read moreLuka Doncic of the NBA shares a touching moment with a young epileptic fan Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 3, 2020 0 Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images Grab your scarves! It is guaranteed that this video will bring tears to your eyes.Dallas... Read moreCentral African Republic: Humanitarian disaster warning | News from the Central African Republic Latest News Matilda Coleman - January 3, 2020 0 Aid agencies warn that a humanitarian crisis in the Central African Republic will get even worse this year. They say that the ongoing violence and... Read more