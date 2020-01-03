Contestant of & # 39; Project Runway & # 39; Internet breaks to shade Karlie Kloss with Kushners' comment

%MINIFYHTML5f52be2a675ebac663934ef6617b0e439% %MINIFYHTML5f52be2a675ebac663934ef6617b0e4310%

Instagram

Some people joke that Tyler Neasloney should receive an award just for his comment, as a Twitter user says: "Give him all the trophies and crowns awards WORLD CLASS SHADE !!! & # 39;

Up News Info –

Tyler Neasloney, a contestant this season of "Gateway Project"has gone viral because of a comment he made about Karlie kloss& # 39; marriage. In the last episode of the Bravo competition series, the aspiring designer left everyone in shock by casting a subtle shadow towards the blonde model.

During the segment of judges on the show, Tyler received harsh criticism about his design with the judge. Brandon Maxwell saying, "Tyler, I honestly can't see Karlie using it anywhere." This led Tyler to respond by saying, "Not even for dinner with the Kushners?" Karlie was clearly surprised by her comments, as was everyone else. Apparently without realizing the awkward moment, she continued saying: "That is your husband."

<br />

%MINIFYHTML5f52be2a675ebac663934ef6617b0e4311% %MINIFYHTML5f52be2a675ebac663934ef6617b0e4312%

The moment immediately went viral on social media, as many people praised Tyler for his candor and even called the scene the best moment of the show. "TYLER FOR THE WIN WITH THE KUSHNER COMMENT, may the clothes be condemned !!" One said, while another joked that he should get an Emmy just for his comment. "Give him all the trophies and awards of the WORLD CLASS SHADE crown! I had to say it," said another.

"I know your time in the program is limited now, but it was really worth it," someone said. On the other hand, another jokingly wrote: "The reading of the decade has already been delivered. We are moving forward to 2030 now." There were also those who described his comment as "brilliant execution … The new goal for 2020 is to speak with as much truth and little remorse as they are."

Tyler himself later emphasized that he did not want to hurt his comment and said he intended to be about the aspect. "So, that's what bothers part of the coverage, both of the press and Twitter, is that many people treat it as something not mandatory," he said. "It was not a non sequitur; it was completely related to the aesthetics of the look."

He added: "Simply put, I respect Karlie very much. I am not an unpleasant person. I thought we were on a playground friendly enough. So Karlie, at the end of the day, is human, so I don't want her to hate me or feel bad about what I said. "

Karlie is currently married to Joshua Kushner. Her brother, Jared, is Ivanka Trump's husband.