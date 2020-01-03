Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger leave the New Year countdown

%MINIFYHTML508dad32f82025c1ff23f2a5930b07189% %MINIFYHTML508dad32f82025c1ff23f2a5930b071810%

The actor of & # 39; Guardians of the Galaxy & # 39; and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have a quiet night at home on New Year's Eve, preferring a good night's rest to a big party.

Chris Pratt Y Katherine Schwarzenegger They were sound asleep when midnight arrived on their first New Year's Eve, on December 31, 2019, as husband and wife.

The couple decided to avoid a big celebration to ring in 2020 and instead enjoyed a good night's rest.

Author Katherine shared the news of her discreet night online on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, when she posted a black and white photo of the beloved couple on Instagram.

"Happy New Year!" she captioned the image, in which the "Avengers Final Game"The star appeared presenting a big kiss on Katherine's cheek when she hugged her from behind.

"Feel blessed, happy, excited, inspired, anxious and ready for this year! Very grateful for my amazing family, friends and animals of all kinds. Let's do this, 2020!"

Then he added: "(Disclaimer: this photo is NOT from last night. We were sound asleep at 10 p.m.)."

Chris and Katherine, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, married in June 2019.