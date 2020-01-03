Chris Brown's son, Aeko, is & # 39; a big boy & # 39; now in new photo and video

%MINIFYHTMLd9b7268dc2edf1a761336209ebdecdc09% %MINIFYHTMLd9b7268dc2edf1a761336209ebdecdc010%

The 1-month-old boy looks adorable when he is awake and opens his eyes in the photo and video shared by the singer's baby & # 39; No Guidance & # 39 ;, Ammika Harris, on Instagram.

Ammika Harris She is a proud mom. The first-time mother can't stop showing off her son Aeko after welcoming her with her ex Chris Brown More than a month ago. The 26-year-old beauty recently visited Instagram to share a new photo and video of her little son.

In the image published on Friday, January 3, Aeko looked at her mother with her eyes wide open. He was not wearing a shirt while lying on a towel with his arms outstretched. Ammika rested her beautifully well-groomed hand gently on her baby's belly. "AEKO! He thinks he's a big boy now!" she captioned the click.

<br />

Meanwhile, the video sees Aeko in a white shirt as he moves his small hands freely. The clip also features Chris Brown's 2007 hit "With You" and the lyrics of the song when the aspiring model called her son "Love of my life."

<br />

Chris and Ammika hinted that they received their first child together, Aeko Catori Brown, in November, but it wasn't until December that he confirmed the speculation by sharing the first photo of his newborn son.

Recently, a source told HollywoodLife.com that Chris and Ammika have a good relationship and that it has only strengthened since the arrival of their baby. "Chris and Ammika share a very strong bond and it has only strengthened since the baby was born," the source said. "Chris is madly in love with his son and very grateful to Ammika for bringing him into this world."

While Ammika confessed on social media that she is "tired" two weeks after giving birth to her son, another source said that "she is adapting to motherhood as something natural. She is very affectionate and is there for everything and anyone thing Aeko needs. " Her closed beings really "have seen a different side of her since she became a mother and has only made her even more beautiful in her eyes than they ever imagined," according to the source.