Cher suffers from stomach virus

The creator of hits & # 39; Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) & # 39; He informs his devotees online that he has been fighting the disease since Christmas while wishing them a happy new year.

Cher I had a miserable Christmas fighting a stomach virus.

And the 73-year-old singer has taken the disease to 2020.

Apologizing to fans for not wishing them a happy new year on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Cher visited Twitter to reveal that she is still sick after spending much of the holiday season in bed.

"I got sick … I'm still sick," he writes. "I've been to Drs. It seems to be a kind of stomach virus … it hurts (sic). I send my (love) and (prayers) BY 2020."

When fans sent him messages to recover, the singer of "Believe" returned to social networks and added: "With all this (love), how can I help but I recover? I'm Tuff (sic)."