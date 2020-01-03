Charlize Theron says that & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; Star has & # 39; maybe & # 39; he slipped in his DM

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Bombshell & # 39; says the star of & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; of season 24 & # 39; maybe & # 39; He sent him messages after she talked about him on the Internet before the show's premiere.

Up News Info –

"The Bachelor"superfan Charlize Theron has caused new star Peter Weber "Maybe" he slipped into her DMs after she spoke to him online.

The "Bomb"The actress showed that she was ready and waiting for the next season 24 of the show while posing next to a promotion for the show, which led Weber to share a similar photo of him along with Dior's latest announcement of the star.

<br />

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 31st Annual Gala Awards of the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday, January 2, 2020, Charlize suggested that his brazen publication succeeded in getting a response from the man himself.

<br />

"No. I don't even really know what a DM is, let's be honest," he said initially when asked if Weber had sent him a message, before quickly backing up. "Maybe yes? I don't think so. No. I think everything is fun."

And the "Long shot"Star couldn't help but freak out about the new single when she talked about her love for the series, and added:" Look, she's half my age, it's not that it matters, but no, it's great. I am super excited. I love the show. I've missed it. "

"I am very happy that the program opens in the winter when it gets dark early because my children do not know what time I send them to bed, but they are like 5:45 pm," he joked.

Season 24 of "The Bachelor" premieres on Monday, January 6.