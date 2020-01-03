Chantel Jeffries and Diplo turn up the heat with a getaway full of PDA

Starting the year well!

Diplo Y Chantel Jeffries They are celebrating the beginning of 2020 with a small flirtatious getaway and lots of PDAs. The two were seen relaxing together on a beach in Mexico, and while they lay in the sand, they got super flirty while enjoying the water together. Both are big EDM stars, but it seems they also have a penchant for some fun in the sun in common.

The couple has not yet officially confirmed their relationship, but there have been many flirtatious signs that point to being an element. Chantel posted about his luxurious vacation on his Instagram while Diplo took some bikini photos. In the photos he has seen posing, and Diplo was the one behind the camera capturing the sexy content.

"V cold and ready to listen to good music tn,quot;, subtitled the complement. Diplo couldn't help sending a nice reply in the post. "I quit," he wrote.