Chantel Jeffries and Diplo turn up the heat with a getaway full of PDA

BACKGRID
Starting the year well!
Diplo Y Chantel Jeffries They are celebrating the beginning of 2020 with a small flirtatious getaway and lots of PDAs. The two were seen relaxing together on a beach in Mexico, and while they lay in the sand, they got super flirty while enjoying the water together. Both are big EDM stars, but it seems they also have a penchant for some fun in the sun in common.
The couple has not yet officially confirmed their relationship, but there have been many flirtatious signs that point to being an element. Chantel posted about his luxurious vacation on his Instagram while Diplo took some bikini photos. In the photos he has seen posing, and Diplo was the one behind the camera capturing the sexy content.
"V cold and ready to listen to good music tn,quot;, subtitled the complement. Diplo couldn't help sending a nice reply in the post. "I quit," he wrote.
Both Chantel and Diplo have turned to their Instagram stories to show much content about their Mexican getaway, but they have kept the details of their personal relationship secret. Chantel was previously linked to the rapper Kelly machine gun in July 2019, and with a famous date Justin Bieber back in 2016.
Diplo has also made a name for himself in the last year with his funny antics on social networks. Including, hacking the social accounts of Jonas Brothers. Also, live live Joe Jonas Y Sophie TurnerLas Vegas wedding without permission. For the looks of his photos with Chantel, there are no jokes around here.
2020 may have found its first official celebrity love story!
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML59f1966c6d67231d7de59d78d33a16e013%