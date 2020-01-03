Central African Republic: Humanitarian disaster warning | News from the Central African Republic

%MINIFYHTML28e6267eeea9a144c6bf60e3188b0cbc9% %MINIFYHTML28e6267eeea9a144c6bf60e3188b0cbc10%

Aid agencies warn that a humanitarian crisis in the Central African Republic will get even worse this year.

They say that the ongoing violence and devastating floods last year have forced thousands of people to leave their homes.

That adds to the more than one million people already displaced inside and outside the country.



Ahmed Idris of Al Jazeera reports from the capital, Bangui.