Cats Movie Review | filmfare.com

2.0 / 5

'Catastrophe!

Based on the poetry collection, Book of Patriarchal Cats of Old Possum by T.S. Eliot, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats is one of the oldest Broadway productions of all time. The fantasy musical enjoys worldwide recognition and this is the moment when someone has tried to venture into a feature film. Directed by Tom Hooper, Cats was one of the most anticipated films of the year for the legacy and for having whom is the talent of British acting, as well as the great Hollywood fans at his disposal. Starring Dame Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift and many more eminent actors, one could not help having huge expectations of the film. Unfortunately, the screen version is not up to the legacy of the musical stage and does not impress.

Setting the dark and dark tone of the film from the first shot, the film begins with the abandonment of a cat, Veronica (British ballet sensation Francesca Hayward). Then he meets a street clown who calls himself the Jellicle tribe. Mr Mistoffelees (Laurie Davidson) a magician cat falls in love with Veronica at first sight. Then he finds out about the annual Jellicle Ball where the tribe's matriarch, Old Deuteronomy (Dame Judi Dench) chooses a cat to start a new life on the other side of the Heaviside River, which means the cat's sky.

But not everything is happy in this feline world. Then they introduce us to Grizabella (Jennifer Hudson), a member condemned to the ostracism of the Jellicle tribe. She was attracted to the clown's greatest enemy, Macavity (Idris Elba) and was later abandoned on both sides. Once a glamorous cat, Grizabelle's life is a tragedy today. There is a musical sequence between Veronica and Grizabelle, singing about their abandonment stories. This is the only time he sees the movie hinting at the real subliminal message of the story.

The annual dance begins and we meet the competitors one by one. Gus (Ian McKellen) the theater cat, Jennyanydots (Rebel Wilson) a tody cat, Rum Tum Tugger (Jason Derulo) a cat and many more sing of their lives and why they deserve a new one across the river. The final competitor of the ball is Macavity, whose act is preceded by a feline femme fatale, Bombalurina (Taylor Swift) and watching Swift shake a leg with Elba has to be one of the highlights of the film for the public. We have seen Elba do serious roles and actions for years, now that watching him dance in a musical arrangement will be a true cinematic delight for his fans. Macavity then kidnaps the Old Deuteronomy when she rejects her demand for a new life and is about to drown her in the river. This is when the magical Mr. Mistoffelees, after several failed attempts, rescues her with a spell.

Finally, Grizabelle has the opportunity to enter the jelly ball as a contestant, and Hudson performing the famous song Memory gives him a lump in his throat. Old Deuteronomy chooses Grizabelle for new life and sends her in a hot air balloon across the river.

Although the story does not change from the original poem to Broadway's adaptation to this function, Cats as a film fails to capture the essence of the abandonment problems in the story. There are glimpses in several sequences, but before the feeling sinks, you find yourself in a different feeling. By not capturing the correct tone of the story, it oscillates between two different moods too often and that leaves the public insane. While the actors have done a pretty good job, the CGI is not very convincing. Sometimes cats are too human with human hands and noses and sometimes they seem too real. One more thing that bothers you is the size in perspective. While these cats look seven feet tall in some shots, they seem only one centimeter tall in others when long shots are taken. The bright music, the well-choreographed songs and the good production value could not prevent it from sinking. Cats is surely a movie we wanted, but this version doesn't make us purr with pleasure …

