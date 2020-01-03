Caterina Scorsone presents her third daughter through sweet photos with big sisters

%MINIFYHTML494fadf13b7828ec0cd95db50cc9c9cc9% %MINIFYHTML494fadf13b7828ec0cd95db50cc9c9cc10%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

When he wishes fans a happy new year, the actress of & # 39; Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & # 39; announces that she and her husband, Rob Giles, have welcomed another girl to their family.

Up News Info –

"Grey's Anatomy"star Caterina Scorsone Now she is a mother of three.

The actress called in 2020 to announce that she and her husband, Rob giles, had received his third daughter.

"Arwen is here!" Scorsone captioned an Instagram photo of the newborn with his older sisters, Paloma and Eliza. "Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart renewed by love in every exquisite moment."

%MINIFYHTML494fadf13b7828ec0cd95db50cc9c9cc11% %MINIFYHTML494fadf13b7828ec0cd95db50cc9c9cc12%

<br />

Scorsone married Giles in 2009 and the new mom announced her pregnancy on Halloween with "The Addams family"- Instagram theme revealed and the subtitle:" Our family is about to get even more eccentric. #pumpkinintheoven ".