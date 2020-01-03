Carlos Ghosn left home alone, Japanese media reports, while Mystery Lingers

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

TOKYO – Carlos Ghosn left his Tokyo home only on December 29, but never returned, Japanese media reported Friday, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of images of the cameras surrounding the rented house of the fallen Titan car.

The reports, which could not be independently verified, can offer another clue as to how Ghosn eluded the Japanese authorities and fled to Lebanon. His brazen getaway seems to have surprised Japanese officials with flat feet and sent to the authorities in Japan and elsewhere in a hurry to find out how he succeeded.

Prosecutors are investigating whether Ghosn, after leaving his home, met with a group that helped him escape to Lebanon, according to the national broadcaster NHK and the economic newspaper Nikkei Shimbun.

The images taken on December 29, a Sunday, were security cameras installed in front of the two-story house in an exclusive neighborhood in the city center, the media reported, citing sources close to the investigation. Three surveillance cameras were installed on the door of Mr. Ghosn's house as part of a bail agreement that imposed strict restrictions on his movements and ability to communicate with the outside world.

the The full story of how Mr. Ghosn left Tokyo and ended up in Lebanon remains a mystery. The media in Lebanon and Turkey reported that it flew from Osaka, Japan, which is approximately 300 miles from Tokyo, and then flew to Turkey before arriving in Lebanon. Turkish authorities interrogated seven people on Thursday about the leak, according to the media there.

Lebanese officials have said that Ghosn, who is a citizen of France, Lebanon and Brazil, arrived legally with a French passport and a Lebanese identity document.

The mystery has fed some colorful theories. At least one Lebanese media outlet reported that Mr. Ghosn was smuggled out of his house in a box of musical instruments.

Mr. Ghosn, who has maintained his innocence, faced four counts of financial irregularities and had to be tried sometime next year. But he escaped instead, saying he did not trust what he called the "manipulated,quot; Japanese justice system to give him a fair trial. He built and once led the Nissan-Renault car alliance, one of the world's largest car manufacturing empires, but was arrested after arriving in Tokyo in November 2018.

The Japanese authorities have visibly remained silent about the escape of the country's most prominent criminal defendant. Prosecutors raided Mr. Ghosn's house in Tokyo on Thursday afternoon. Mr. Ghosn's departure seemed to be scheduled for the eve of Japan's New Year holiday week, the most important in the country.

Recent Articles

Brighton interested in the striker of CSKA Moscow Fedor Chalov | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Justin Timberlake's wife & # 39; flirting & # 39; with other men after a cheating scandal!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Justin Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, has reportedly been flirting with other men after the public deception scandal in which her husband was...
Read more

Adam Sandler regains control over the Twitter account after piracy

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / InstarThe actor's online page & # 39; Uncut Gems & # 39; It has been filled with a lot of racist, sexist...
Read more

Jennifer Aniston, Paul Rudd join the list of presenters of the 2020 Golden Globes

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Is a friends meeting!Jennifer Aniston Y Paul Rudd will be two of the presenters in the 2020 golden balloons, E! The news can announce...
Read more

Rapper Tec: I plan to kill the young thug and his children!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
A Louisiana rapper named Tec is making some explosive threats on social media. The next rapper threatens to kill rapper Young Thug,...
Read more
©