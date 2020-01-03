Carlos Ghosn left home alone, Japanese media reports, while Mystery Lingers

TOKYO – Carlos Ghosn left his Tokyo home only on December 29, but never returned, Japanese media reported Friday, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of images of the cameras surrounding the rented house of the fallen Titan car.

The reports, which could not be independently verified, can offer another clue as to how Ghosn eluded the Japanese authorities and fled to Lebanon. His brazen getaway seems to have surprised Japanese officials with flat feet and sent to the authorities in Japan and elsewhere in a hurry to find out how he succeeded.

Prosecutors are investigating whether Ghosn, after leaving his home, met with a group that helped him escape to Lebanon, according to the national broadcaster NHK and the economic newspaper Nikkei Shimbun.

The images taken on December 29, a Sunday, were security cameras installed in front of the two-story house in an exclusive neighborhood in the city center, the media reported, citing sources close to the investigation. Three surveillance cameras were installed on the door of Mr. Ghosn's house as part of a bail agreement that imposed strict restrictions on his movements and ability to communicate with the outside world.