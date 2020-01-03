Carlos Ghosn, at home but waiting for the next move

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Five days after his triumphant return to Beirut, Carlos Ghosn is almost invisible.
A crowd of journalists from around the world line up in the cold rain on the sidewalk in front of their pink villa in Beirut every day, just to be disappointed. It is unlikely to be inside, and only a couple of people have come and gone. Even close friends say they haven't seen it.
A photo has been circulated showing Mr. Ghosn celebrating New Year's Eve in what a friend said it was a dinner for eight people, including his wife and some of his wife's friends. But in a country the size of Connecticut, it has not spread the word of exactly where Mr. Ghosn stays while preparing for, well, nobody really knows.
It is not clear if Ghosn is safe from prosecution in Japan, which he fled on Sunday while he was accused of financial crimes of his day as president of the Nissan-Renault car manufacturing alliance. Although there is no extradition treaty between the two nations, will Japan require that Lebanon deliver it? Otherwise, will you try to bring charges against you through the Lebanese courts, as some Lebanese officials have proposed?
By fleeing to Lebanon, where he grew and enjoys great popularity, Mr. Ghosn has changed a legal system that gives prosecutors broad legal powers for one known for his corruption.
It's not that Lebanese officials necessarily see it that way: Mr. Ghosn's supporters here believe he had little chance of a fair trial in Japan, with his 99 percent conviction rate.
But after pressuring the Japanese officials twice for Mr. Ghosn's return while in custody and then on bail, the Lebanese government has been silent, apparently waiting to see what Japan will do. The main politicians have refrained from commenting on Ghosn's presence in the country, apart from denying a report that President Michel Aoun met him the day he returned.
The interim justice minister, Albert Serhan, said this week that the Lebanese authorities had not acted immediately in an "red warning,quot; of Interpol for Mr. Ghosn, essentially a request for help to detain a fugitive, because he had been sent directly to Beirut from Tokyo, instead of from the Interpol headquarters, as he said it was mandatory.
"We have a procedural problem," Serhan said, adding that officials had to investigate whether the red notice forced Lebanon to summon, interrogate or detain Mr. Ghosn.
"All charges against Ghosn must be studied, case by case, step by step, and action will be taken on new developments," he said.
The situation is awkward for Lebanon. Japan provides millions of dollars in aid each year, promising at least $ 18 million in 2017 to help the government absorb its population of Syrian refugees, although other countries give much more. Japan also has a voting position on the board of the International Monetary Fund, which Lebanon cannot afford to alienate while going through a financial crisis.
"They don't want to offend Japan completely," said Nasser Yassin, a professor of public policy at the American University of Beirut. "You cannot simply say:" We are not investigating this. "
On the other hand, he added, the government is unlikely to move quickly, perhaps because it is not sure how to proceed, and perhaps because Ghosn has powerful friends.
"I am sure you are getting some guarantees from someone in Lebanon," Yassin said.
Lebanese officials have said that Ghosn legally entered with a French passport, so there was no reason to stop him at the border. The problem is from Japan, they said.
"The security breach was there, for its part, not here," said Alain Aoun, a member of Parliament and the president's nephew. “The guy just appeared. The Japanese should be furious with themselves.
The conviction among some Lebanese that Mr. Ghosn enjoys mysterious protections at the top has contributed to a greater sense of injustice that fuels Lebanon's 11-year-old. anti-government protests, which have been addressed to the corrupt and welcoming political elite of Lebanon. There is a standard for the rich and well connected, protesters say, and another for everyone else.
His friends and supporters, on the other hand, are asking that Mr. Ghosn receive the welcome from the hero he might have been waiting for from a country where his face was once on a postage stamp.
"I just want the Lebanese government to be more understanding and provide more support," said Roger Mouracade, a childhood friend in Lebanon, who said he had not yet seen Mr. Ghosn.
Another explanation for the inaction of the Lebanese government may be that it is simply distracted by protests and the impending economic collapse.
"He came to Lebanon in the midst of all these problems," said Neemat Frem, a member of Parliament who said he was willing to have Mr. Ghosn tried here. "Everyone is busy."
Ghosn has promised to talk to the media and defend himself publicly next week.
"You'll see, he won't be cornered. He has an answer for everything," said Ricardo Karam, a Lebanese television host who has interviewed Mr. Ghosn several times and considers him a friend. "When you know that the accusations are not true and you have done well, you are not afraid of anything."
Mr. Karam said that Mr. Ghosn had spent his first night back in Beirut at his mother-in-law's house, but was not sure where he was staying now. He, like others, expected him to return at some point to the pink villa with pale blue shutters in the most exclusive neighborhood of Beirut, which Mr. Ghosn and his family used while they were in Beirut until their legal problems began.
Although the mansion had been purchased and renewed for Mr. Ghosn, at a total cost of approximately $ 14 million, by a Nissan subsidiary, he and his wife, Carole, saw the house as rightfully theirs because they believed it was part of their future retirement package, Mr. Karam said. Nissan locked Ms. Ghosn out of the house late last year when she broke ties with Mr. Ghosn, but she returned home about two weeks later, Mr. Karam said.
"Poor lady. Poor lady. Poor lady," Mr. Karam said. "She was treated like a terrorist. It was an uncertain future. No one knew what was going to happen."
On Monday, when the news spread that Mr. Ghosn had returned, Mr. Karam sent a message to Mrs. Ghosn. "Happy new year! To a new beginning," he wrote.
His response was an emoji: "Big smile," said Karam. "Big tear."
Ben Hubbard contributed reports.