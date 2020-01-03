Carlos Ghosn, at home but waiting for the next move

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Five days after his triumphant return to Beirut, Carlos Ghosn is almost invisible.

A crowd of journalists from around the world line up in the cold rain on the sidewalk in front of their pink villa in Beirut every day, just to be disappointed. It is unlikely to be inside, and only a couple of people have come and gone. Even close friends say they haven't seen it.

A photo has been circulated showing Mr. Ghosn celebrating New Year's Eve in what a friend said it was a dinner for eight people, including his wife and some of his wife's friends. But in a country the size of Connecticut, it has not spread the word of exactly where Mr. Ghosn stays while preparing for, well, nobody really knows.