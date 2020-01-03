Cardi B and Offset pose for this provocative photo that makes people say that there is true love and will soon announce that they are pregnant with baby number 2

Cardi B and her husband, Offset, continue in the headlines, as the two celebrities reappear in the news with their latest activity on social networks.

In a new Instagram image that the rapper shared shortly after Christmas, she and his wife are doing a provocative pose for the camera. At the same time, Cardi leans over the front of his luxurious Maybach.

Subtitled with "Maybach … a very Christmas from Chanel,quot;, the complement revealed that the "I like,quot; artist liked the things of the elite fashion brand, since his logo was visible on several items in the photo , including a huge bag that was left in the car next to Cardi.

The photograph, in which the two stars pretend to have sex, since Offset is standing behind Cardi, generated a lot of attention, and many congratulated them on their originality.

Many people also claimed that it was true love, what was going on between Cardi and his partner, and others declared that they were real goals of relationship.

One person said: "Set, she gave you 500k relatives to make her pregnant again, bruh😂😂😂s, she loves you. I can't get a gift card from these girls hahaha … I @iamcardib where cousins ​​on happy holidays parties. If you are not loved! Idk what it is !! Merry Christmas !!! "

Another commenter said: “After the Maybach parked, it broke your back. Wheeewww CHILEEEEE! This is a whole mood here! "

This follower stated: "Meanwhile, the two stars made news recently, as they bought a multi-million dollar mansion in Atlanta, which supposedly came with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four half bathrooms."

A fourth comment said: "Take note ALL YOU … as long as you have money … you can treat people the way you want …"

The farm also offers a range of weapons, cellar for more than 1000 bottles, an infinity pool and a garage suitable for the couple's luxurious vehicles.

Supposedly, the process of choosing a home to live was not easy, and it took two years because Offset did not approve of Cardi's previous elections, and she didn't like the ones he suggested.

Cardi and Offset seem to have found the right balance in their relationship after months of drama.



