Can Africa really benefit from Brexit? The | Corruption

In August 2018, the then Prime Minister Theresa May became the first British leader in five years to visit sub-Saharan Africa, making a three-day trip that included meetings with the presidents of South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

May was on the continent to boost post-Brexit trade and convince African leaders that the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union would provide its new and lucrative nations with commercial and investment alliances with the United Kingdom.

In a speech in Cape Town, he promised four billion pounds ($ 5.3 billion) in support of African economies, to create jobs for young people. He also promised a "fundamental change,quot; in aid spending to focus on long-term economic and security challenges rather than short-term poverty reduction.

May's promise to create a "global Britain,quot; that considers Africa as a major trading partner triggered excitement and expectations on the continent. However, his resignation in May 2019 and the rise to power of Boris Johnson called into question the realization of a stronger relationship between Britain and Africa after Brexit.

Unlike May, Johnson barely showed interest in Africa, but instead focused his attention solely on convincing the British public that he is the right man to "do Brexit."

However, African leaders, especially those from the former British colonies that already have significant business relations with the United Kingdom, doubled their efforts to enchant Britain to become major trading partners after Brexit.

After Boris Johnson's surprising electoral victory on December 12, for example, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari quickly sent him a congratulatory message, wishing the best of the prime minister and expressing his hopes of strengthening ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom .

Nana Akufo-Addo from Ghana also offered her Congratulations to Johnson, saying, "We have the opportunity, together, to renew and strengthen relations between our two countries, focusing on improving trade and investment, and increasing the prosperity of our peoples."

The statements by Buhari and Akufo-Addo were not empty jokes, but expressions of a growing belief across the continent that Britain after Brexit could provide a quick solution to the stagnation of African economies.

However, it is still questionable whether the planned new relationship will ever materialize and, perhaps most importantly, if Africa can benefit from it if it does.

First, it is very unlikely that Johnson will give priority to securing new agreements with African nations after the imminent departure of his country from the EU. After all, the populist prime minister never embraced his predecessor's dreams for a "global Britain,quot; and focused on building closer ties between London and Washington.

In addition, many African countries currently have preferential access to the United Kingdom due to trade agreements that have been closed over the years with the European Union, such as the Economic Partnership Agreements (EPA) and the Everything But Arms (EBA) initiative . After Brexit, it may take considerable time for each nation to replace them with equivalent or better agreements, and they may be forced to pay higher tariffs for their exports to the United Kingdom in the process.

But even if a new partnership between the United Kingdom and African nations is miraculously formed shortly after Britain's exit from the EU, it will not be easy for a continent burdened by multiple internal challenges to obtain immediate gains.

A significant percentage of any profit that African nations can obtain from a lucrative trade association with Britain after Brexit, for example, will be immediately canceled due to their existing debt to the mainland's mega-investor, China. While chinese debt It cannot prevent Africa from forming new partnerships, in fact it will make any future agreement less profitable.

But beyond the debilitating effects of the Chinese debt trap that Africa is currently in, there are other, and totally local, reasons why Africa probably won't be able to capitalize on Britain's imminent exit from the EU.

In the recent past, African countries have signed countless cooperation agreements with nations around the world, from the EU to the United States and Turkey. Every country in the world, after all, wants a share of the rich resources of Africa. But, despite the large amount of investments, African countries sank increasingly into poverty. Today, Africa is the second fastest growing region in the world and yet 100 million more Africans live in extreme poverty today compared to the 1990s. Sub-Saharan Africa, in particular, is home to most of people living in extreme poverty.

The main reason behind the inability of African nations to reap the rewards of international cooperation and investment is corruption. Cooperation with Britain after Brexit, therefore, can generate significant dividends for Africans only if African countries clean their actions on the internal front.

Most African countries are blessed with huge reserves of precious natural resources, as well as young and capable populations. In addition, they have long received financial support from the international community. While all this could not reverse all the damage that colonialism has done to the continent, in better internal conditions, it could have triggered an economic boom and brought most African nations out of poverty.

That boom, however, did not materialize. Elites across the continent chose to fill their pockets instead of helping to raise their nations. Corruption flourished, and tax revenues and foreign aid were diverted to the bank accounts of a select few, while the masses managed on their own with little or no support from their governments.

If African leaders want to form a genuinely beneficial partnership with Britain after Brexit, they must come up with a new approach to fight corruption. In addition, they must begin to exercise fiscal prudence and strengthen good governance. As long as the upper echelons of African societies remain rotten, an increase in British investment and commerce, however significant, will not help the people of Africa.

In 2012, it was estimated that Nigeria had lost more than $ 400 billion due to corruption since independence. In 2018, it ranked 144 out of 180 countries in the Perception Index of the Transparency Corruption International. Many other African countries experience equally high levels of corruption and poor governance. Equitable development will remain a mirage in that environment, even if these countries made a deal with God, not just the United Kingdom.

It is naive to believe that the corrupt African leaders who have led their countries to destitution will allow the benefits of a future UK trade agreement to reach the regular Africans who need it and elevate the continent. It is true that Brexit can be an opportunity for Africa, but only if the leaders of the continent finally move away from corruption and start working to help their people instead of themselves.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.