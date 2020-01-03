Cameron Norrie begins Britain's ATP Cup campaign with winning note | Tennis news

British No. 1 Dan Evans will take the next match to court for a second individual draw





Cameron Norrie made his way through some ups and downs on the court in Sydney

Cameron Norrie has started Britain's ATP Cup campaign with a winning note after a 6-2 3-6 6-2 victory over Dimitar Kuzmanov of Bulgaria.

Norrie's singles clash began the team's inaugural draw in the competition that sees them in Bulgaria, Belgium and Moldova at the stage of all against all.

Over 10 days, 24 nations compete in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney. The six winners of each group, plus the two best second finalists of the groups, will be the eight finalists.

On the Ken Rosewall Arena court, Norrie started as a freight train against Kuzmanov and it took only 44 minutes to secure the first set.

He punished the 18 unforced errors of the Bulgarian and played safe tennis, however, things changed in the second set when his opponent cleaned his own production.

Kuzmanov snatched the momentum while he trimmed his mistakes and Norrie dropped the service. The Briton won only 33 percent in points in his second service and lost the set 6-3 in just over half an hour.

Tim Henman proved to be a calming influence on his position

After the vital words of the advice of team captain Tim Henman, and his teammates, Norrie strengthened his confidence at the beginning of the decision.

He broke his opponent early and created a two-game mattress, but Kuzmanov refused to leave in silence.

The obstinate nature of the Bulgarian saw him nullify Norrie's service again and again with 5-1. However, Norrie showed maturity to recover, swayed and went through the final game to seal the victory with one last rest.

"In the rankings, I was the favorite to enter the game, so there was a little more pressure on me," Norrie said during her interview on the court.

"I wanted GB to rise 1-0 and I was lucky to do it."

I only trusted my legs, I overcame a bit of adversity at the beginning of the second set when I lost a little concentration, and it is unreal to overcome it. Cameron Norrie

In the absence of Andy Murray, who retired from the competition and the Australian Open due to an injury, Dan Evans ranks first in GB singles and faces Grigor Dimitrov in the second singles clash.

The draw will end with a doubles match between Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury and Alexandar Lazarov and Adrian Andreev.

ATP Cup – Friday, January 3 – Calendar and results Group C – Sydney Group D – Perth Group F – Brisbane Belgium 3-0 Moldova United States 1-2 Norway Greece 0-3 Canada Great Britain 1-0 Bulgaria (Ongoing) Russia vs Italy Germany 0-1 Australia (ongoing)

Canada secured the first game of the new competition with Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, both won their individual matches against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Michail Pervolarakis of Greece before combining to win the doubles.

Belgium beat the last team to qualify for this ATP Cup, Moldova and the U.S To crash against Norway He went down to a decisive double gum.

After sharing a set each, Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovic defeated Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram 10-5 in the decisive tie-break.

The Australian won 87 percent of the points in his first service

From Australia Nick Kyrgios started the home team campaign against Germany with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) victory in the singles.

Before the tournament, he pledged to donate 200 Australian dollars for each ace he served to help victims of forest fires and scored 20 during his confrontation with Jan-Lennard Struff.

Kyrgios' Australian teammates are making similar promises and the ATP Cup is also donating $ 100 for each ace served to the Bushfire relief efforts of the Australian Red Cross.

