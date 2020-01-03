Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby: Relive your love story

Cameron Diaz Y Benji Madden He surprised fans on Friday when they announced, out of nowhere, that they had welcomed their first child.
Now they are parents of a girl, Raddix Madden.
On second thought, your surprise announcement shouldn't really be a surprise; Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, are one of Hollywood's most private couples. While the two maintain social media accounts, they rarely publish anything about them. And they are rarely photographed together in public: they have not attended a celebrity event in more than three years.
Díaz and Madden announced their news about babies almost exactly five years after they were married, yes, a surprise wedding at the actress's house in Beverly Hills.
However, Díaz and Madden also remain one of the most popular couples in Hollywood, and although they have disabled comments on their Instagram posts announcing the birth of their daughter, fans have left congratulatory messages in their other posts.
Look at the couple's path to romance, marriage and the baby:
May 2014: gym partners
Lifelong friends see each other in the gym together amid rumors that the two have started to leave in silence. Meanwhile, he plays being shy when asked about them in an interview about In the air with Ryan Seacrest.
June 2014: NYC Lovin & # 39;
The couple is photographed hand in hand while walking together in the Big Apple.
July 2014: Packin & # 39; on PDA
These two can't help but brag about their mutual affection as they plunge into the ocean in Florida during the weekend of July 4! During their trip, they visit their family.
July 2014: Foreign lovers!
The two take their romance to Italy, where all the smiles that walked along a path were seen.
July 2014: romantic getaway
the Sex tape Star and rocker Good Charlotte continue to show their love during their vacation in Positano, Italy. A source tells E! News: "They are openly recognizing their friends that they see a long future together, and yes, marriage can be part of that plan. It is being discussed, seriously, who knows."
July 2014: So In Love!
The couple enjoys a romantic moment in Italy.
July 2014: spicy dating night!
Cam and Benji enjoy dinner at a Mexican restaurant with their sister-in-law, Nicole Richie, who was celebrating the premiere of his reality show VH1.
July 2014: L & # 39; Amour
The duo enjoys an intimate trip together in France during the summer.
November 2014: it's the season … for romance!
Without fear of enduring the cold weather, the two leave in New York all together!
December 2014: rumors of commitment
The couple arrives looking happily happy at JFK airport, where Cameron showed what appeared to be an engagement ring.
January 5, 2015: Married!
Surprise! The two marry at the actress's house in Beverly Hills.
January 2015: honeymoon
Honeymoon of the newlyweds in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
January 2015: Hello Just Married
The newlyweds are photographed in public for the first time since their wedding, driving to meet their brother. Joel madden, wife Nicole Richieand his two children for lunch.
January 2015: kiss!
The two are trapped in the Lakers Kiss Cam during a game.
February 2015: grocery shopping
The notorious private couple is seen leaving Whole Foods in L.A.
March 2015: wearing your love
The musician tattooes his wife's name on his chest.
April 2016: Cameron opens
The actress opens on Andy Cohen& # 39; s Andy radio Show how she and Benji met.
"The first thing I said the first time I met my (would be) husband was, & # 39; he's good & # 39;" she says. "How did I not know this before? We had never been in the same circle."
She adds that they met formally when she organized a dinner at home with her brother Joel madden and his wife Nicole Richie. Joel asked if he could invite Benji. Cameron says: "Then I saw him again. Wait a second, still hot!"
June 2018: return to Italy
The two vacations in Italy again.
February 2019: date night
The two show PDA on a night in Los Angeles.
July 2019: another date night
The two are seen leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.
August 2019: Cameron reflects on marriage
"Marrying him was the best thing that ever happened to me," he tells her. Fashion about Benji "My husband is the best. He is the best human being, and he is my great partner. Marriage is certainly difficult, and it is a lot of work. You need someone who is willing to do the work with you, because there is no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time. "
January 2020: Oh baby!
Cameron and Benji announce on Instagram that they have welcomed a girl, Raddix Madden.
