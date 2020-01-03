Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby: Relive your love story

Cameron Diaz Y Benji Madden He surprised fans on Friday when they announced, out of nowhere, that they had welcomed their first child.

Now they are parents of a girl, Raddix Madden.

On second thought, your surprise announcement shouldn't really be a surprise; Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, are one of Hollywood's most private couples. While the two maintain social media accounts, they rarely publish anything about them. And they are rarely photographed together in public: they have not attended a celebrity event in more than three years.

Díaz and Madden announced their news about babies almost exactly five years after they were married, yes, a surprise wedding at the actress's house in Beverly Hills.

However, Díaz and Madden also remain one of the most popular couples in Hollywood, and although they have disabled comments on their Instagram posts announcing the birth of their daughter, fans have left congratulatory messages in their other posts.