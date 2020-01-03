Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby Girl

%MINIFYHTMLc50e6dba74019036981cca3a9078d3fc9% %MINIFYHTMLc50e6dba74019036981cca3a9078d3fc10%

The actress of & # 39; Another woman & # 39; and the Good Charlotte rocker welcomed her first child, a healthy girl named Raddix, four years after exchanging marriage vows.

Cameron Diaz It is a new mom.

The actress and her husband Good charlotte rocker Benji Madden, made the surprise announcement on Friday, January 3, 2020 through Instagram.

"Happy New Year of the Maddens!" Your joint message is read. "We are very happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.

"She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are delighted to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect the privacy of our little one. Therefore, we will not post photos or share more details, other than the fact that she is really very cute! Some would even say RAD. "

"From our family to all of your family, we send you our love and best wishes for a happy new year and a happy new decade … Sincerely, Cameron and Benj."

The fiercely private couple married in 2015. Raddix is ​​the first child of the stars.