Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden secretly welcome the girl Raddix

Talk about some good news to start the New Year!
Friday morning, Cameron Diaz I had a great ad to share on Instagram. It turns out that the Hollywood actress and her husband Benji Madden Recently he welcomed a girl to the world.
"Happy New Year of the Madden! We are very happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden, "the couple shared in a post." She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. "
In their announcement, the parents promised to protect their daughter's privacy. At the same time, they could not hide their joy before a new family member.
"While we are delighted to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect the privacy of our little one," the couple shared. "So we won't post photos or share more details, apart from the fact that she's really pretty! Some would even say RAD."
Cameron and Benji added: "From our family to all of your family, we send you our love and best wishes for a happy new year and a happy new decade."
While this couple has kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they started dating in 2014, both Cameron and Benji have offered to glimpse their private world in rare interviews. In fact, after getting married in January 2015, the actress reflected on her new title as a wife.
"Marrying him was the best thing that ever happened to me," he told her. Fashion. "My husband is the best. He is the best human being, and he is my great partner. Marriage is certainly difficult, and it is a lot of work. You need someone who is willing to do the work with you, because there is no 60-40 in the marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time. "
Not to be left behind, Benji seems to be madly in love with his protagonist. In a rare Instagram post with his wife, the Good charlotte member praised Cameron for being herself.
"There is so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are," he wrote. "Thank you for being the best friend and partner for me and embarking on this marriage journey."
And although Cameron never pressured herself to raise children, the actress knew that if she was supposed to be, she would be.
"I just like how things are unraveled and life is revealed to you. And I've never been where I was, & # 39; now is the time I am supposed to have a baby & # 39;". Cameron previously shared with Chelsea Handler. "But finally I want my own family, however, that occurs to me, either through adoption or (through another method)."
Congratulations to the couple for their happy news.
