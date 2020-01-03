Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden secretly welcome the girl Raddix

Talk about some good news to start the New Year!

Friday morning, Cameron Diaz I had a great ad to share on Instagram. It turns out that the Hollywood actress and her husband Benji Madden Recently he welcomed a girl to the world.

"Happy New Year of the Madden! We are very happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden, "the couple shared in a post." She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. "

In their announcement, the parents promised to protect their daughter's privacy. At the same time, they could not hide their joy before a new family member.

"While we are delighted to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect the privacy of our little one," the couple shared. "So we won't post photos or share more details, apart from the fact that she's really pretty! Some would even say RAD."