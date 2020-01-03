Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce the birth of their daughter, Raddix Madden

Cameron Díaz and Benji Madden are parents! On Friday, January 3, the couple announced on Instagram that they had welcomed their first child together, a daughter they called Raddix Madden.

"Happy New Year of the Madden!" Diaz and Madden wrote in their joint announcement. “We are very happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. ”

Díaz and Madden are extremely private about their relationship, and they also ask their fans to respect their daughter's privacy. In their message, the couple wrote that they are happy to add another member to their family, but they will not post photos of Raddix.

The couple said that the only detail they would share about their daughter is that she is "really cute," and some might even call her "RAD."

The Good Charlotte guitarist and There is something about Mary The actress began dating in 2014, and at Christmas of that year they were engaged. Díaz and Madden did not waste time when walking down the hall, as they married in January 2015.

The couple's wedding ceremony took place at their home in Beverly Hills in front of family and friends, including Benji's brother and bandmate Joel Madden, his wife Nicole Richie and Diaz Charlie's Angels co-star Drew Barrymore.

Although the couple keeps their relationship out of the spotlight, they have seized the opportunity from time to time to overwhelm themselves in interviews and on social networks. In August 2017, Madden wished Diaz a happy birthday on Instagram, writing that he is the luckiest guy in the world. That same year, Díaz called Madden his "life partner, in everything." She added that she has never had anyone who has supported her so much and given her so much courage to be herself and explore herself.

Cameron Díaz said that Benji Madden has been able to show her what it is to be an equal, and she has learned a lot from him. The actress said that she is inspired by her husband every day and feels "very lucky."



