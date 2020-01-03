Cambodia: Four dead after the collapse of a building under construction | News

At least four people died after a building under construction in Cambodia collapsed with more than 30 people at the site, police said.

The seven-story building in the coastal province of Kep collapsed on Friday. At night, 20 injured workers were rescued, provincial authorities said.

The incident occurred a year after 28 people died in another collapse at the construction site in Preah Sihanouk province.

Nguon Samet, deputy chief of police in Kep province, said the building apparently collapsed when cement was poured at its highest level.

Recovery operations continued with the removal of debris to try to locate people who are still trapped.

Police spokesman Chhay Kim Khoeun said the cause of the collapse, the nature of the structure and the ownership of the building were unknown.

"Now, we focus on rescuing people."

Prime Minister Hun Sen posted on his Facebook page that "he would leave Kep Province shortly to lead the rescue team, helping rescue the workers who were trapped under the collapsed building."

The collapse of the building under construction last June in Sihanoukville, another coastal province, killed 28 construction workers and injured another 26, underlining concerns about the rapid development of the area and the lack of attention to safety.

The coast has been quickly built to serve a booming tourism industry.

In December, a Buddhist temple collapsed while it was under construction in Siem Reap, home of the famous Angkor temples in Cambodia, killing at least three people and wounding another 13, including two monks.

Cambodia is experiencing a construction boom to cater to the growing crowds of tourists and Chinese investors.