Bryson Tiller's boyfriend gave birth last week and has already lost ALL the baby's weight!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Bryson Tiller and his girlfriend Kendra Bailey welcomed a girl named Kelly Jade Tiller, Bailey to the world last week. The couple made the announcement on Instagram last Monday.

And Kendra has already responded. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram this morning, and seems to have lost ALL of her baby's weight.

This is what it looks like now:

Recent Articles

Prayers: military help rescue residents as fires rise in Australia

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Roommates, we are sending our prayers to those in Australia who are currently being affected by the intensification of the fires that are spreading...
Read more

South Africa vs England – Live match coverage

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
South Africa dominated the first day of the second Test, as a succession of England batters gave away their wickets...
Read more

See Karlie Kloss's reaction to a contestant's Kushners comments

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
2020 already has a reality television moment worthy of shame to report.In the Thursday night episode of Gateway Projectcontestant Tyler Neasloney apparently shaded host...
Read more

Jos Buttler's tickets against South Africa in Cape Town show him the way to prove success | Cricket News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Janet Jackson celebrates her son's third birthday – Read her emotional message

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Janet Jackson celebrates her son's third birthday and also made sure to mark this important event on her social media account. Check out his...
Read more
©