Bryson Tiller's boyfriend gave birth last week and has already lost ALL the baby's weight!

Bryson Tiller and his girlfriend Kendra Bailey welcomed a girl named Kelly Jade Tiller, Bailey to the world last week. The couple made the announcement on Instagram last Monday.

And Kendra has already responded. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram this morning, and seems to have lost ALL of her baby's weight.

The couple did not share details about the birth of little Kelly, she did share a sweet photo of her new baby's feet, tagging Tiller in the photo.

Bailey kept his legend simple, writing: "Kelly Jade Tiller💕🧸"

The new baby is the second for Tiller, who is also the father of 6-year-old daughter Harley Loraine from a previous relationship.