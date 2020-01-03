Brother of R. Kelly: “ I was offered 50k to take the scandal of the fall in sexual sex !! & # 39; & # 39;

During the premiere last night of Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning, Kelly's brother, Carey Kelly, revealed that he was offered $ 50,000 to take on the fall in the infamous child sex video scandal years ago.

"Perjure me in a court of law and risk jail for some things that have nothing to do with me," Carey said. "I was saying, & # 39; Man, I'll buy you a car, I'll buy you a record deal, I'll give you $ 50,000 & # 39 ;, I said, & # 39; Let me tell you, something man. You don't have enough money for me to say it's me because it's not worth selling my soul. " & # 39;

The second series of the program deepened Kelly's childhood and the sexual abuse he and his brother experienced at the hands of an elderly neighbor whom Carey also named.

Carey said that "Mr. Henry,quot; had been "the uncle of the neighborhood,quot; and added: "Everyone loved him and admired him."

But Mr. Henry turned out to be a pedophile. The boys then told their mother, who called the police. Mr. Henry was rescued and then bribed his mother with $ 5,000 for the silence of the family … which she accepted!