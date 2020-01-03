Brother of R. Kelly: “ I was offered 50k to take the scandal of the fall in sexual sex !! & # 39; & # 39;

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

During the premiere last night of Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning, Kelly's brother, Carey Kelly, revealed that he was offered $ 50,000 to take on the fall in the infamous child sex video scandal years ago.

"Perjure me in a court of law and risk jail for some things that have nothing to do with me," Carey said. "I was saying, & # 39; Man, I'll buy you a car, I'll buy you a record deal, I'll give you $ 50,000 & # 39 ;, I said, & # 39; Let me tell you, something man. You don't have enough money for me to say it's me because it's not worth selling my soul. " & # 39;

Recent Articles

Brother of R. Kelly: “ I was offered 50k to take the scandal of the fall in sexual sex !! & # 39; &...

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
During the premiere last night of Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning, Kelly's brother, Carey Kelly, revealed that he was offered $ 50,000...
Read more

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul take a break after just five months of marriage

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / Judy EddyA day after the New Year, YouTube stars have taken their individual social media accounts to announce that they have separated...
Read more

Kevin Spacey Accuser Ari Behn rested a week after the suicide

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ibl / Shutterstock Members of the Norwegian royal family attended the funeral of Ari behn on Friday. Princess Märtha Louise, who...
Read more

Brendan Rodgers: No one will leave Leicester in January unless we want them to leave | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

The title of Janhvi Kapoor and Roohi Afza of Rajkummar Rao changed again

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Janhvi Kapoor and Roohi Afza of Rajkumar Rao are anxiously waiting for the audience due to their new pairing. Initially titled RoohAfza,...
Read more
©