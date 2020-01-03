Britney Spears shows more yoga moves while promising more workouts by 2020

Britney Spears continues to share parts of her life on social networks and after letting the public see her beautiful Christmas tree and Christmas decorations, she revealed a little more about her yoga practice. Britney fans have been delighted to see her continually share parts about her exercise routine and many have been crying out for an exercise video. She and her boyfriend, who is also her coach, Sam Asghari make a wonderful team and some of their yoga routines together look amazing. When they train together, Britney not only trusts her own body to complete the movements, but also trusts Sam.

In her New Year yoga training session, she is exercising alone and even put on a bright purple bikini for her session. He paired the bikini with sneakers while doing the exercises outside in his yard. Britney's yoga workouts are considered acro-yoga, as it brings a lot of strength and even almost gymnastic quality to the sessions.

Britney has focused on her emotional and physical well-being and always has the support of her fans. Unfortunately, some people have left negative comments in Britney's posts that prompted her to talk about how her cruel words affect her.

Britney stated the following in her exercise video.

“Today I am outside and I am about to do some yoga to open my back and my chest. And I am here with my dogs and we will have a beautiful day. "

You can watch Britney's video showing some of her yoga movements in the following video player.

Britney stated the following in the caption.

"In 2020 I will do much more acro yoga and the basics for yoga … I am a beginner and it is difficult to let it go … learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!! I have many things that I keep bottled, so I have to keep my body moving! Thank God for Mother Nature … she really isn't kidding … she puts me on the ground and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I go out … !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️ “

It is clear that Britney continues to resort to exercise as a way to stay on the path of her life and reduce stress. When he was in rehab for his emotional well-being, he often shared photos and videos of his exercise.

Britney Spears celebrated her 38th birthday on December 2, 2019 and her body is in excellent shape. He is aging well and has maintained his figure, even after having two children together.

What do you think of Britney Spears yoga routines? Would you like her to release a yoga exercise DVD?



