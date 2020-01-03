Brighton interested in the striker of CSKA Moscow Fedor Chalov | Soccer news

Last update: 03/01/20 2:02 pm

Fedor Chalov has scored six goals for CSKA Moscow this season

Brighton Sports is among the clubs interested in the striker of CSKA Moscow, Fedor Chalov.

The 21-year-old has scored six goals in 27 appearances this season and is one of many strikers on Brighton's restricted list.

Crystal Palace is still interested in Chalov rejecting an offer last summer.

Chelsea has also been linked to a movement for the Russian international and compatriot owner Roman Abramovich considers it very well.

Highlights of Brighton's victory over Chelsea in the Premier League

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Brighton's victory over Chelsea in the Premier League

Chalov has played in all age groups for Russia from U15 onwards and has been limited twice by the senior team.

