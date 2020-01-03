Brendan Rodgers: No one will leave Leicester in January unless we want them to leave | Soccer news

Brendan Rodgers has no plans to sell any of his Leicester players this month

Brendan Rodgers says that players from his Leicester team will not be sold in the January transfer window, unless the club wants them to leave.

Rodgers will make it his priority to keep the key members of a team that is currently second in the Premier League and points to the European qualification after an exceptional season.

James Maddison has been strongly linked to a transfer to Manchester United, while defender Ben Chilwell is on the radar of several clubs.

"No one will leave here that we don't want to go," he said. "I think we've had a couple of queries in terms of loans and for some of our younger players."

"But the players that are always talked about and mentioned, there will be no one."

Rodgers also expects little transfer activity in terms of players arriving in Leicester, even with tentative plans for a possible European campaign next season.

Rodgers has spoken earlier that Leicester was trying to sign "affordable and available,quot; players in January

"We know that if we are going to play European football next season, we will need depth, but January is a very difficult month," he said.

"I think we will see if we can improve the equipment and if we do not, we will have to wait until the summer, but as I said before, we are in a really good place and we do not want to store

"They have to be players who are going to improve the team."

Brendan Rodgers: No one will leave Leicester in January unless we want them to leave

