Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and more attract attention at the AFI 2020 Awards

With just a few days to go to the golden balloons, The stars of the Hollywood list A are coming out to attend the AFI 2020 Awards, which honor the talented films and television shows of last year. Once upon a time in Hollywood co-stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Margaret Qualley We've all come to lunch, held Friday afternoon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. The trio movie is among the 10 films awarded at lunch.
Other films awarded at the AFI 2020 Awards are 1917, The farewell, the Irish, Jojo Rabbit, jester, Knives outside, Little woman, Marriage historyY Richard Jewell. The movie Parasite You are receiving a special prize. While on the television side, Chernobyl, The crown, Fosse / Verdon, game of Thrones, Attitude, Succession, Amazing, Veep, Watchmen Y When they see us, everyone is being honored, with Flea bag Receiving a special prize.
To celebrate the talented stars, we are looking at all the red carpet photos of lunch!
Check out all the celebrities on the red carpet at the AFI 2020 Awards below!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103131004-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059837″ alt=”AFI Awards, Leonardo DiCaprio”/>
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI)
Leonardo Dicaprio
the Once upon a time in Hollywood Star made a pose for the cameras at the event.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103132443-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059852″ alt=”AFI Awards, Ray Romano”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Ray roman
The actor's movie, the Irish, is among the winners in the AFI 2020 Awards.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103132352-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059851″ alt=”AFI Awards, Margaret Qualley”/>
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for AFI
Margaret Qualley
Andie MacDowell's daughter shone on the red carpet with a nice long dress.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103132253-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059850″ alt=”AFI Awards, Gillian Anderson”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Gillian anderson
The actress put on this bright dress for lunch, where her show The crown He is ready to be honored.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103132134-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059848″ alt=”AFI Awards, Quentin Tarantino”/>
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for AFI
Quentin Tarantino
The director's talented film, Once upon a time in Hollywood, is one of the honoree of the film.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103132001-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059847″ alt=”AFI Awards, Robert De Niro”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Robert de Niro
The star of the Irish Hit the red carpet before the start of lunch.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103131804-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059846″ alt=”AFI Awards, Adam Driver “/>
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic)
Adam Driver
The actor's movie, Marriage history, is one of the winners in the AFI Awards.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103131703-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059845″ alt=”AFI Awards, Kaitlyn Dever”/>
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic)
Kaitlyn Dever
the Amazing The actress smiles before the cameras before the ceremony.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103131556-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059843″ alt=”AFI Awards, Jon Hamm”/>
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for AFI
Jon Hamm
the Richard Jewell The actor leaves to attend the AFI 2020 Awards in Beverly Hills.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103131448-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059842″ alt=”AFI Awards, Janet Mock”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Janet Mock
Lady in Red! the Attitude The producer stuns with this beautiful one shoulder dress on the red carpet.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103131349-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059840″ alt=”AFI Awards, Jamie Lee Curtis”/>
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Jamie Lee Curtis
the Knives outside The star wears a white suit at the ceremony.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103131244-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059839″ alt=”AFI Awards, Saoirse Ronan “/>
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for AFI
Saoirse Ronan
Beautiful in green! the Little woman The actress puts on a green jumpsuit at the awards lunch.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103131134-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059838″ alt=”AFI Awards, Laura Dern”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Laura Dern
The actress is in two of the films nominated at the AFI Awards! Dern stars in both Little woman Y Marriage history.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103130844-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059836″ alt=”AFI Awards, Bradley Cooper “/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Bradley Cooper
the A star has been born The actor hits the red carpet with a gray three-piece suit.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103130732-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059835″ alt=”AFI Awards, Clint Eastwood”/>
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI
Clint eastwood
The famous director's movie, Richard Jewell, is being honored at the ceremony.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103130559-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059834″ alt=”AFI Awards, Harington Kit”/>
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for AFI)
Harington kit
the game of Thrones Star takes a step forward to support the HBO series, which is being recognized by the AFI.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103130433-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059833″ alt=”AFI Awards, Phoebe Waller-Bridge “/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage)
Phoebe Waller Bridge
The actress, writer and producer, Flea bag, is ready to receive a special prize at lunch.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103130329-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059831″ alt=”AFI Awards, Greta Gerwig”/>
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic)
Greta Gerwig
The director's movie, Little woman, is one of the winners in the AFI Awards.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103130221-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059827″ alt=”AFI Awards, Awkwafina”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage)
Awkwafina
The farewell The actress puts on a beautiful light yellow pantsuit at the AFI Awards.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103130051-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059826″ alt=”AFI Awards, Kieran Culkin”/>
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic)
Kieran Culkin
the Succession Star looks soft in a red carpet suit.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103125936-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059825″ alt=”AFI Awards, Ava DuVernay”/>
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for AFI
Ava DuVernay
The miniseries of the famous director, When they see us, is one of the honoree of TV.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103125820-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059824″ alt=”AFI Awards, Billy Porter”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Billy porter
the Attitude The star arrives on the red carpet at lunch, where her television show is honored.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202003 / rs_634x1024-200103125640-634×1024-afiawards-gj-1-3-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059821″ alt=”AFI Awards, Brad Pitt”/>
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for AFI
Brad Pitt
the Once upon a time in Hollywood The actor looks great effortlessly with sunglasses on the red carpet.
