Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and more attract attention at the AFI 2020 Awards

With just a few days to go to the golden balloons, The stars of the Hollywood list A are coming out to attend the AFI 2020 Awards, which honor the talented films and television shows of last year. Once upon a time in Hollywood co-stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Margaret Qualley We've all come to lunch, held Friday afternoon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. The trio movie is among the 10 films awarded at lunch.

Other films awarded at the AFI 2020 Awards are 1917, The farewell, the Irish, Jojo Rabbit, jester, Knives outside, Little woman, Marriage historyY Richard Jewell. The movie Parasite You are receiving a special prize. While on the television side, Chernobyl, The crown, Fosse / Verdon, game of Thrones, Attitude, Succession, Amazing, Veep, Watchmen Y When they see us, everyone is being honored, with Flea bag Receiving a special prize.