Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will sit near the Golden Globes. This is how the exes feel about the list of seats!

As it seems, the couple of former actors will sit very close to each other at the Golden Globes on January 5! It's been almost 15 years since the separation of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, but the stars are friendly today!

2019 brought them closer than they had been after the divorce and now it seems that the new year is still doing the same!

You may know that Brad attended Jen's Christmas party for the first time since they were together, so being part of their old tradition again meant a lot to him.

But how do they feel sitting so close to each other in the awards ceremony?

Apparently, since both are nominated at the Golden Globes, they will sit "in front and center,quot; at the prestigious event.

If this was a few years ago, maybe this situation would be uncomfortable for the formally married couple.

But since all that has already happened and they are now in good terms, the seating arrangement does not bother either of them.

A source tells HollywoodLife that "There is no reason why Jen and Brad have trouble sitting close to each other." They are in excellent terms and support each other. Clearly, there is still interest in seeing them together, so it would make sense for the organizers to want to sit close to each other, and if that is what happens, they will totally agree with that. They are dear friends. "

Another source also shared with the same media that: They are friends and will probably chat during a commercial or something. They are not worried about being in the same room or sitting close to each other. It really is not a problem. They both expect a fun night. "



