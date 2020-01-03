Boosie Badazz: "Omarion drove Apryl and Fizz like a N * gga street!"

Boosie Badazz intervened in the situation of Omarion, Apryl Jones, Lil Fizz and said that Omarion looked like a "street nigga,quot; while handling the entire debacle.

Nor did he respect the way Lil Fizz conducted himself:

"He was wrong, bruh. Do you know why? I will fuck with Fizz, but I feel he was wrong because everyone made history together. The real story together. All these bitches in the world. Why his daughter? Reality TV. N * gga, your full DMs, n * gga. Why cross that border? Why do that? I don't respect that. "

"I live for another shit," Boosie continued. "It's like someone goes to jail, you are the best friends, they made history together, and you start to fuck your baby mom. That's not great on one level, I'm sorry. I don't know how others think about it issue or whatever, but I feel that that's not right. Rappers and artists have a selection when it comes to women. That's B2K. I could have had any bitch. "

Omarion was praised online for the great way he handled the controversy, and his response to disrespect was admirable, according to Boosie.

"Omarion looks like a street n * gga to me, how he handled it. That n * gga looked like a street n * gga. That n * gga was quiet, calm and serene. That is a n * gga street that says: & # 39; Imma get the last laugh. "