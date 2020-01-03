Boosie Badazz: "Omarion drove Apryl and Fizz like a N * gga street!"

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Boosie Badazz intervened in the situation of Omarion, Apryl Jones, Lil Fizz and said that Omarion looked like a "street nigga,quot; while handling the entire debacle.

Nor did he respect the way Lil Fizz conducted himself:

"He was wrong, bruh. Do you know why? I will fuck with Fizz, but I feel he was wrong because everyone made history together. The real story together. All these bitches in the world. Why his daughter? Reality TV. N * gga, your full DMs, n * gga. Why cross that border? Why do that? I don't respect that. "

