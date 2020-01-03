Boosie Badazz exploits the promoter of the concert after the arrest of DaBaby

%MINIFYHTMLd331cef89506869d10f188dd5531f3649% %MINIFYHTMLd331cef89506869d10f188dd5531f36410%

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Kirk & # 39; She was taken to jail after robbing the music promoter $ 80 and a credit card, which led him to be arrested Thursday afternoon in Miami, and was later charged with assault.

Up News Info –

Dababy He made headlines after he was arrested in connection with an alleged robbery and misdemeanor with a music promoter as the victim. It was said that what caused DaBaby to attack the promoter was because the latter shortened the rapper $ 10K in a $ 30K advance for a performance.

Following the news, Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) entered Instagram Live to evaluate the arrest. Taking sides with DaBaby, the legend of Baton Rouge was not happy to know that DaBaby was in jail. "He in jail?!" He asked someone off camera. "Man, I know you lie!"

"I'm going to fuck that concert promoter, b *** h. I'm going to shout that b *** h," Boosie attacked. "Look, it's fine, we have you, b *** h".

%MINIFYHTMLd331cef89506869d10f188dd5531f36411% %MINIFYHTMLd331cef89506869d10f188dd5531f36412%

<br />

Although DaBaby is currently in jail, Boosie is still promoting an upcoming rapper "Suge" concert to perform at Boosie Bash 2020 in March. Sharing a promotional video of the Charlotte native, announcing his presence at the next Boosie Bash.

"BIH STILL ADDS THE BEST ARTIST OF THE NATIONS TO THE SHOW! Waiting for them to RESPOND," Boosie wrote in the caption. "The third time is the charm … SATURDAY March 14 LIVE From the Mini Dome of the University of the South The 3rd annual edition of the BOOSIE BASH Baton Rouge Hip-Hop Festival ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Rouge, es DaBABY ".

<br />

The "Kirk" star was taken to jail after robbing the music promoter $ 80 and a credit card, and also poured apple juice. The 28-year-old hip-hop star also took the man's iPhone 7. Apparently, the rapper was furious with the promoter for owing him $ 30,000 for a concert he was supposed to perform on Thursday. He reportedly hit a second victim in the face.

The incident happened on the side of the road in broad daylight. In a video, the man was seen lying on the asphalt while DaBaby was seen emptying the man's pockets tightly. The rapper even tried to take the man's pants off and dragged him on the hard ground while doing so.

DaBaby was arrested Thursday afternoon, January 2 in Miami, and was subsequently charged with assault. His bail was originally set at $ 1,500, but then the judge ordered him to remain in prison due to a pending arrest warrant for a different case in Dallas, Texas.