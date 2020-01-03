Bon Iver Axes planned shows with Dance Company after the co-founder was accused of sexual harassment

WENN / Peter Kaminski

Through a statement they released via Twitter, Justin Vernon's band announces that they have ruled out all the upcoming presentations of & # 39; Come Through & # 39; by the end of February.

Bon Iver He ruled out a series of planned shows with the Minnesota-based dance company TU Dance after the company's co-founder was accused of sexual harassment.

The "Come Through" shows were scheduled for Texas, Tennessee and Louisiana at the end of February.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, all the upcoming presentations of & # 39; Come Through & # 39; have been canceled," reads a Twitter post on the band's account. "These decisions are never taken lightly by the Bon Iver team; our sincerest apologies to the fans who will miss these performances. Bon Iver will return to his area soon."

The co-founder of TU Dance, Uri Sands, resigned from the company on December 31 (19) after a former employee accused him of sexual harassment.

An attorney for the accuser, who has not been named, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Sands "sexually exploited" his client.

Sands has admitted to having a sexual relationship with the plaintiff, but denies the allegations of misconduct.