Bolivia will hold vote on May 3 for new president, Congress | Evo Morales News

An official from the new Bolivian electoral court announced Friday night that a new government will be elected in the elections scheduled for May 3 to replace the ousted President Evo Morales and the interim administration that followed.

The vice president of the court, Oscar Hassenteufel, said the full election calendar will be revealed on Monday.

The elections will elect a president, a vice president and members of Congress and the Senate. If nobody wins in a first round, a second round will take place.

Morales resigned in November after a wave of protests fueled by accusations that his supporters had manipulated the October 20 elections.

A conservative provisional government led by Jeanine Anez assumed power.

The Movement towards Socialism of Morales party is the country's current political faction.

Since his exile abroad, Morales has said he hopes his leftist MAS party will win the elections.

Morales himself will not be a candidate in the elections, but has been appointed to lead his party's campaign.

The MAS will announce its presidential candidate on January 19.

Right-wing activist and opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho has already announced his candidacy for the top position.

The lawyer of the economically strong department of Santa Cruz de la Sierra in the east of the country is one of the intellectual authors of the protests that eventually led to Morales's resignation.

Critics accuse him of racism and religious zeal.

Anez has announced that Bolivia will issue an arrest warrant against Morales on charges of sedition, but the former leader, however, has said he intends to return to his country.