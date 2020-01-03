Black love: this is how 10 married / engaged black men knew that his wife was & # 39; the only one & # 39;

TSR Black Love: Is anyone looking for love in the new year or maybe in this decade? If that is one of the things you plan to express this year but you have trouble finding inspiration, look no further.

I know that 2019 seemed like a kind of failure for relationships, but there is a true love out there and if you are not a believer, then why not hear it from real men that love really exists?

We asked 10 men why they chose his wife as his wife. Your raw answers will show you that it is almost never superficial.

Take some scarves, get inspired and slide to see that Black Love is still very alive in 2020!

Ahmad and Taisha Sweeney

“I knew that my wife was the person at the time I saw her. I know it sounds cliché but it's the truth. When I saw her for the first time, I went up and introduced myself, and after about 5 minutes of conversation, I told her she would be my wife. We dated about a year before we got married. Within that year of dating I saw someone who had the characteristics he wanted in a spouse. Loving, intelligent, Christian, family oriented and someone who combined with my impulse and wanted to achieve great things. 7 years and 3 children later, I couldn't be happier where we are and the things we have in store for the future. "

Marcel and Crystal Scruggs

"I've never courted any woman the way I examined my wife. After months of persistence, she finally allowed me to take her on a date and our 4-hour conversation left me breathless! She asked,quot; How big was my faith "… something that nobody had ever asked me and quickly intrigued me. Everything, from his mental, physical, professional and spiritual intellect, was from Proverbs 31. My true revelation was his active relationship with God and at that moment I knew that she was my wife. (Proverbs 31: 30-32) "

Dennis and Alana Dunkley

"He spent months tracking down my mother's lost grave and when we went to visit her, she wrote a letter to my mother explaining her love for me."

Pierre and Cedya

“One day it seemed that my prayers were answered, it was the day he met me at a party. What felt so hard and painful at first, became everything I expected it to be. Our lives became entangled quickly, being inseparable was an easy task.

She brought color to my life …

She helped me select the sweet of the bitter and savor the moment. She showed me how to take things lightly, helped me to rise above my worries. She helped me spread my wings. She knew my thoughts before speaking, the questions were answered before they were asked. That was when I knew he was my wife! Now here we are, blessed still together, our story began. If the next chapter of our lives is as good as this, I will love her forever, with that I know she can count. Because she is my Antillaise queen, she is my inspiration, the love of my life. "

Jonathan and Tahirah Fuller

“I knew it was my wife shortly after we started dating. We were both very open, honest about what we both wanted in a relationship and strived to put a real effort into feeding each other. I made sure to do everything possible to treat her like a queen, regardless of our status, because I knew that the ultimate goal was marriage. ”

Teslim and Chibuzo

"I really don't think there was a specific moment in the time when I realized that I wanted to marry my wife. It was just a beautiful progression built on a solid foundation of friendship. We became friends in high school almost 15 years ago. and we kept in touch after we graduated. 6 years ago, we started dating and got married last year

So how did I know she was the one? Apart from the most obvious aspects of who she is: a kind, beautiful, intelligent, sexy, charming and surprising woman; It was her laugh that attracted me to her and it is really the basis of our friendship. Sounds basic, but it's true. Our friendship was built on shared joy; She laughed at most of my jokes, we joked all the time and enjoyed each other's company. As the years went by, we became the comfort of the other, and we realized that we could face and overcome life stronger because, no matter what happened, we both knew that a smile, a loving voice and a lot of laughs They were just a Skype call or plane ticket away (we left long distance for 5 years until we got married). She is always happy and I knew I needed her beautiful smile and her laugh in my life. I knew from the first day I made her laugh with one of my silly jokes.

Demetrio and Dazías

"I knew it was her when I realized that there was no one with whom I would rather share the rest of my life." We've had our ups and downs for sure, but she is my best friend. She challenges, motivates and has helped me to be a better man and that is important. "

Cory and Leah Dixon

I was captivated the first time I saw Leah. She radiated beauty from the inside out. God illuminated it with a focus that I could not ignore. I finally asked for his number. I called the next day and we talked for hours, but they seemed minutes. There was an indescribable sense of honesty, vulnerability, transparency and peace between us. Then I knew it was the beginning of something real. I knew she would be my wife.

Akeem and Melissa

“I knew that Melissa was the one because my spirit was always instantly at peace when I was close to her. It is a feeling that is difficult to describe, but I felt it with every hug, kiss and I still feel it until today when I look into her eyes. "

Anjola and Temwa

“Well, the simple answer to the question is that it was never a case of love at first sight. It all started as a friendship when we met at the university, which created a very useful basis for an honest relationship where we could both be ourselves and very honest with our expectations and beliefs without any fear.

I lost my mother about 4 years ago. I have four brothers, so my relationship with my mother was very significant and this loss spoiled my head in every way. I was questioning everything and wanted to isolate myself, however, I literally quit everything I was doing and drove all the way from university to my hometown to be with my family and me. She came without thinking about all her personal responsibilities, including the fact that it was the final year and there was a proper dissertation, she didn't even have spare clothes, but she stayed. We pray every day and his presence encouraged me throughout that period and, honestly, words cannot explain how much his actions helped me, but from that moment I promised myself that I would do my best to hold on to it. I think I made it. "