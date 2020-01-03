Bhumi Pednekar joins the cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

One of the most successful screen matches in recent times is Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The duo starred together in the success of 2015. Dum Laga Ke Haisha. And more than two years later he gave another great success, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Last year, they impressed the audience with Bullet which went incredibly well at the box office.

And now, once again, Bhumi Pednekar is ready to share the screen space with Ayushmann in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the second installment, Bhumi will look in a special appearance that is very different from what it was in the previous part. Confirming the news, producer Anand L. Rai said: "Bhumi is part of the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan family and we couldn't imagine making Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan without her. She has a special appearance in the narrative and we are extremely happy to have her on board ". Bhumi reportedly fired on his part during a two-day schedule in Varanasi in November.

Addressing the issue of homosexuality and the taboo that surrounds it, the film is directed by Hitesh Kewalya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh. The film also stars Gajraj Rao and Babe gupta who played the role of Ayushmann Khurrana's parents at the 2018 launch Badhaai Ho. The launch of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled for February 21, 2020.