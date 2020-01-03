Bhad Bhabie denies having had plastic surgery

Teen rapper Bhad Bhabie looks a little different these days, but the rapper jumped on social media to close rumors that he had undergone plastic surgery.

"I think a lot of you forget that I'm getting older, so I'll start looking different," he wrote on Instagram. "Stop making up shit * I don't have any surgery … leave me alone."

This is not the first time the rapper has had to get entangled with fans and critics alike. Towards the end of 2019, the rapper said she would take a break from rap after being clown for her box braids.

"I'm going to keep it real, I'm not fit for this fame … I'm too real, nobody can handle the truth and if you attack me for something, I can tell you the damn truth about it and you can all,quot; Handle that, "he wrote in his social networks in early December. "I returned to Florida with my family living my best life. I could give two f * cks about this crap fame, "he told his followers through Instagram Story.