Beyonce kills in Kutja and Meri with the jewels of Lorraine Schwartz – See photos

Beyonce gave many amazing looks in 2019 and there is no doubt that she is ready to make more fashion statements in 2020, but one of her best looks of the year should receive special attention. Beyonce dressed Kutja and Meri at Diddy's 50th birthday party and combined the set with Lorraine Schwartz's jewelry. The official Instagram account of Kutja & Meri shared many photos of Beyonce with the elaborate couture dress, but they also presented a video showing the bodice that is being made. The video was shown when each piece was attached to the dress that was so beautiful that Vogue Italia wrote about Beyonce using it.

It was not only the exquisite dress that made this one of Beyonce's best looks for 2019, but the addition of Lorraine Schwartz's jewelry.

Beyonce is a big fan of jewelry and used Lorraine Schwartz several times in 2019. Beyonce seems to be a fan of emeralds, since she is known to wear emeralds with diamonds on multiple occasions. Beyonce wore emerald and diamond pendant earrings, along with a diamond bracelet and a bold emerald ring.

You can see photos of Beyonce in her Kutja and Meri dress while dripping on Lorraine Schartz's jewelry in the photo slideshow below.

Here is the video that Kutja and Meri shared when they worked on Beyonce's dress at 4 a.m. The designers shared the following title along with the video.

“It was 04:00 in the morning and @kujtameri was working with enthusiasm and emotion in Beyonce's magnificent dress. She had a lot of confidence in us and left us free to create the best for her. Creating a DIVA @beyonce #beyonce was a great responsibility.

In addition to Beyonce's exquisite dress and jewelry, her hair and makeup also completed her appearance and were incredible. Nakia Collins combed Beyonce's hair and dropped it flowing in loose waves. There were many light reddish strands in Beyonce's hair that were a perfect complement to the emerald earrings she wore. With Beyonce's hair collected, the jewels were in sight.

Rokael Beauty did Beyonce's makeup and chose a pale pink lipstick along with a bunch of shiny gold on her eyelids. Beyonce has always been a natural beauty and it doesn't take much to transform her into a glamor goddess.

You can see more photos of Beyonce's hair and makeup below.

What do you think of Beyonce's look at Diddy's 50th birthday party?

Do you agree that it is your best look of 2019 or do you have a favorite?



