Australian Navy begins mass evacuations as new fire threat looms | News

The Australian navy began Friday to evacuate some 1,000 people stranded on the east coast of the country devastated by fire, as a scorching weather front would cause more fires in the states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW).

At the peak of the summer vacation period, tens of thousands of tourists have been urged to leave national parks and tourist areas on the south coast of New South Wales and the eastern areas of Victoria before temperatures return to exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104). degrees Fahrenheit) and warm winds expected for Saturday.

Plus:

Victoria declared the state of disaster for the first time, giving the authorities broad powers to force people to abandon their property and take control of services, similar to the state of emergency that has been declared in New South Wales.

Andrew Crisp, Victoria's emergency management commissioner, urged people in risk areas to leave their homes immediately and not have the luck to avoid the disaster.

On Friday another death was confirmed by the fires in New South Wales, which brought the number of victims in the state to eight this week.

Two people died in the Victoria fires, and another 28 are missing.

HMAS Choules and Sycamore of the Navy began the evacuations of nearly 1,000 of the 4,000 people stranded on a beach in the isolated town of Mallacoota in the far east of Victoria, federal parliament member Darren Chester tweeted on Friday morning.

With all roads blocked, shipping and some air bridges are the only exit from the affected city.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison had asked for calm on Thursday, before visiting the city of Cobargo, devastated by fire in New South Wales, where he was not entirely welcome.

A video that was shown showed Morrison confronted by a group of angry locals, one of whom shouted that he should be "ashamed of himself,quot; and said he had "left the country to burn."

Ships are brought ashore while smoke and forest fires are unleashed behind Lake Conjola, Australia on Thursday (Robert Oerlemans via AP)

On Friday, Morrison said he understood that people were angry and would not be distracted if they directed their anger at him.

"People have suffered a great loss. People are suffering. People are in the flesh. That is what happens in natural disasters," he said.

The conservative Morrison government has long criticized for not doing enough to address climate change as a cause of Australia's wild drought and fire.

Forest fires so far this season have razed more than 4 million hectares (10 million acres) of thickets and destroyed more than 1,000 houses, including 449 homes destroyed on the south coast this week.