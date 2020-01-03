Australian forest fires in pictures

One of the worst seasons of forest fires in Australian history killed at least 18 people, destroyed more than 1,000 homes and left firefighters fighting to contain more than 100 fires. Conditions are likely to get worse, as high temperatures and high winds are expected to enliven conflagrations in southeastern Australia this weekend.
In the state of Victoria, which declared a disaster on Thursday, some residents and tourists were evacuated by the Royal Navy of Australia. Others were forced to join long lines of vehicles stuck on escape routes.
New South Wales also declared an emergency, and evacuations from parts of the state could be the largest in its history.
Here is a look at some of the most powerful images of the destruction, the attempts of the residents to flee to a safe place and the continuous effort to contain the fires.
A house, above, destroyed by fire in Surf Beach, New South Wales.
Waiting to be evacuated from Mallacoota, Victoria.
Australian Royal Navy ships took people from Mallacoota, a coastal city.
A rural Fire Service plane descended to fill its water tank on Friday in Moruya, in New South Wales.
An evacuation center in Batemans Bay, New South Wales.
Thursday
A fire in Victoria, the second most populous state in Australia, which has declared a state of disaster.
Supervising a fire in East Gippsland, Victoria, where 17 people were missing.
Inspecting the remains of a fire truck that had deviated from a dirt road near Lake Conjola, New South Wales, when a fire was approaching.
Smoke that rises over the distant shore of Lake Conjola.
Cars lined up waiting to leave Manyana in New South Wales.
Members of the Rural Fire Service crew burn dry thickets in an effort to avoid more catastrophic fires near Manyana.
The llamas consumed trees along a road near Manyana, where hundreds of tourists were stranded.
Wednesday
A house threatened by a fire in Sarsfield, Victoria.
A firefighter spraying retarding foam before an approaching fire in the city of Jerrawangala, New South Wales.
Destroyed buildings in Sarsfield.
The owners of a business that was destroyed by a fire in Cobargo, New South Wales.
The body of a burned cow in Coolagolite, New South Wales.
Tuesday
A man on Lake Conjola sprinkled water while the fire consumed the house next door.
Fires in Yatte Yattah, New South Wales.
Firefighters on Lake Conjola.
Tourists on Lake Conjola, a popular holiday destination, took refuge on a beach.
A man defending his property in Fishermans Paradise, New South Wales.