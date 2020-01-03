Australian forest fires in pictures

One of the worst seasons of forest fires in Australian history killed at least 18 people, destroyed more than 1,000 homes and left firefighters fighting to contain more than 100 fires. Conditions are likely to get worse, as high temperatures and high winds are expected to enliven conflagrations in southeastern Australia this weekend.

In the state of Victoria, which declared a disaster on Thursday, some residents and tourists were evacuated by the Royal Navy of Australia. Others were forced to join long lines of vehicles stuck on escape routes.

New South Wales also declared an emergency, and evacuations from parts of the state could be the largest in its history.