Ashley Tisdale reveals that this Hollywood heartbreaker was her worst screen kiss

There are probably millions of people around the world who would be more than happy to share a kiss with Zac Efron, but Ashley Tisdale is not one of them. The actress recently revealed during an interview with Elle Magazine for your web series Thirst trap that the worst kiss on the screen he had was with her High School Musical co-star.

Tisdale said the kiss was part of a 2006 episode of The life of Zack and Cody's suite when his character, Maddie, kissed Efron's character, Trevor. But, the 34-year-old man explained that it was not the worst kiss on the screen because Efron had no ability, it was because they were very close.

"I'll tell you why it was the worst, okay? It's the worst because I am very close to him and he is like my brother," Tisdale explained. "At that time, I was used to acting like Warner Bros, which is The CW, and we were on Disney Channel."

At that time, Efron starred in the WB drama Summerlandand he and Tisdale had already shot the first High School Musical. Still, Efron was not used to Disney Channel standards for displays of affection on the screen. Tisdale said Efron tried to kiss her with his tongue, and she said, "Get away from me!"

Tisdale says he closed his mouth "very fast," and told him it was Disney Channel and they didn't kiss like that.

"It's strange when you're so close to someone," Tisdale explained. "We had already done (High School Musical) I had known him for years before. That was why it was the worst. It's just that we're too close. "

During the Interview, Elle he also asked Tisdale about which of his ex Life Suite co-stars that she would take to a remote place. Would she choose Dylan or Cole Sprouse? Tisdale said the two are like their little brothers, but the one who sends text messages all the time is Dylan. He added that, since Cole sometimes shuts up, he would take Dylan, but that answer is "just to hide with me, Cole."

Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron also starred in 2007 High School Musical 2 and of 2008 High School Musical 3: last year. She recently revealed that she finally showed her husband Christopher French the original Disney channel movie where she starred in Sharpay Evans for the first time, and documented everything in her Instagram story.

"I am submitting my husband to see him. He has never seen any of them," Tisdale said.

Ashley Tisdale currently stars Happy happy whatever on Netflix



