Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are back after their vacation in Goa

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, one of the most commented couples in Tinsel Town, spent the first day of the New Year in the company of the other while on vacation together in Goa with Malaika's friends. The duo even posted a beautiful photo of themselves on social media making their fans faint from their chemistry. Today, we paused the couple when they returned to the bay and boasted their appearance of the respective airport.

While Arjun kept his simple style in a pair of black tracks and a Persian blue t-shirt that he combined with a great baseball cap, Malaika looked impressive as always with a champagne, diamonds and I-printed hoodie that combined with jeans cut boots and an elegant pair of tones. Check out his latest photos below.